Sahyog Clinic launches Detox De-addiction programs to curb substance abuse

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sahyog Clinic, a Delhi-based leading detoxde-addiction clinic has recently launched its new programs which include treatments like Detoxification from Alcohol and Drugs, De-addiction from Alcohol and Drugs, Rehabilitation, Treatment of Substance Abuse, Behavior and Group Therapy, Substance Abuse Counseling, Inpatient Treatment of Drug Abuse and...

www.dallassun.com

