ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons fall at home Tuesday, hit the road tonight at Milwaukee

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 3 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons lost to...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pistons try to carry momentum home with Kings visiting

The Detroit Pistons shook off their offensive doldrums on Saturday. A stretch of home games gives them hope they can overcome their slow start. Detroit posted just its third win of the season at Toronto, a 127-121 triumph in which it found an offensive flow that had been lacking in its first 11 games. The Pistons begin a five-game homestand against slumping Sacramento on Monday.
NBA
927thevan.com

Pistons get blown out at home by the Kings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons trailed by as much as 32 points in a 129-107 loss to Sacramento at Little Caesars Arena Monday. Buddy Hield scored 22 points for Sacramento as the Kings had six players finish in double figures. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Sacramento, which improved to 6-and-8.
NBA
927thevan.com

Pistons host Pacers tonight as homestand continues

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons host the Indiana Pacers tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit opened a five-game homestand with a 129-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday. The Pistons stand at 3-and-10 on the season, while the Pacers have a record of 6-and-9.
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

The Indiana Pacers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday night when they fell to the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. Coming into the game, the Pistons had a 3-10 record in their first 13 games, but they went out and beat the Pacers 97-89 to pick up their fourth win of the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerami Grant
927thevan.com

Pistons try to build on Saturday victory as they host Kings tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons open up a five-game homestand tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will also come to town over the next week-plus. Detroit sits at 3-and-9 on the season after beating Toronto Saturday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Road Trip#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons
FanSided

3 keys for Milwaukee Bucks finishing homestand against Detroit Pistons

It feels so long ago that the Milwaukee Bucks were 6-8, fans were very upset after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and it appeared as though the sky was falling? Good times. The Bucks are now two games above 0.500, on a four-game winning streak, and will complete their five-game homestand tonight against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Revving Ahead, Up The Standings

With the home stand coming to a close and the Thanksgiving holiday just a day away, the Milwaukee Bucks have one more matchup to take care of before the feasting can begin. In all likelihood, the Bucks will feast on the court, as the cellar-dwelling Detroit Pistons are coming to town.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

L.A. freeze-out as Pistons fall to Clippers

Three quick observations from Friday afternoon’s 107-96 loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center. A BAD MIX – It didn’t look like a great matchup for the Pistons, ranked 28th in offense, against the NBA’s No. 2 defense. And that’s the way it played out, too. There have been a lot of games this season where the Pistons created tons of desirable shots – the statistics on “wide-open” and “open” shots as defined by the NBA back them up on that – but this wasn’t necessarily one of them. The Pistons opened 4 of 20 from the floor and only four of those were 3-point shots, well below their typical rate of 40 percent of attempts coming from the arc, and most of the 2-point shots were contested jump shots or shots at the rim. The Pistons eventually got their fair share of 3-point attempts, but their offense never came close to finding its comfort zone until a loosely played fourth quarter as the season’s longest road trip opened with its second loss and three games to go. They scored 18 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second and the Clippers spurted at the end of the half to go ahead by 24 points. The 40-point first half was just one better than their season-low of 39 vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant finished with 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension and finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy