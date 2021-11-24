After winless road trip, Red Wings are back home to face St. Louis tonight

A quick spin out west did not go to the Detroit Red Wings’ plan last week. Now, they will look to get back to their previous winning formula when to come back to Motown to entangle with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. The Red Wings went on a...
The Detroit Red Wings snapped its four game losing streak with a hard fought 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night. There was a little bit of everything for Red Wings fans, and it’s only right to start with the star of the show–Alex Nedeljkovic. 1: As he...
DETROIT – The mood surrounding the Detroit Red Wings changed dramatically in one week, culminated by Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Dylan Larkin’s overtime goal. Just seven days before, the Red Wings were riding a four-game winless streak, had difficulty scoring and weren’t sure when Larkin would...
COLUMBUS, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings are set to begin a four-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Detroit will also make stops in Dallas, Vegas, and Arizona on the trek this week. The Red Wings have won four-of-five to improve to 8-6-and-2 on...
Coming off a difficult loss to Washington, the Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Game time is 7:00 PM ET at LCA in Detroit, MI. The Canadiens defeated Calgary in a spirited affair on Thursday and despite their record, will be a difficult team to play against, as they have defeated the Red Wings, 6-1 and 3-0 already this season.
COLUMBUS, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings gave up two leads in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets at Columbus last night. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored early to put Detroit up 2-0 halfway through the second period before the Blue Jackets tied the game by the end of the frame.
It took nearly a month, but the Dallas Stars finally collected their first regulation victory of the season on Saturday. They will look to duplicate that outcome when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Dallas had lost six of its past seven games prior to a 5-2 win...
A players only meeting, a lineup shuffle and apparently that’s all they needed: the Dallas Stars finally have a regulation win under the belt. It only took 13 games but, hey, who’s counting?. Dallas looked much better Saturday night against a pretty good Philadelphia Flyers team. The Stars offense came...
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are fresh off an eye-opening homestand that saw the club claim six of a possible eight points. With the quarter point of the season quickly approaching, they know it's time to take their show on the road. Detroit's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens...
The Detroit Red Wings have made progress roughly one quarter of the way through the season, though it might not seem like it on the heels of a four-game skid. At 8-9-3 after the 20-game mark, the Red Wings’ points percentage (.475) is appreciably better than it was at the end of last season (.429), despite missing Jakub Vrana, one of their key offensive players due to preseason shoulder surgery.
LAS VEGAS — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was back on the ice Thursday after a brief COVID scare.
Larkin was pulled during Tuesday's game at Dallas after a positive test and placed in pandemic protocol after receiving a positive test. He stayed in Dallas as his teammates flew on to Las Vegas, joining...
Glendale, Ariz. — When you play the Arizona Coyotes these days a team needs to come out of it with some points — and the Red Wings did just that, but only one of them. Arizona's Clayton Keller scored 22 seconds into overtime, scoring his fourth goal, giving the Coyotes a 2-1 victory.
After a fun start to the season, the Detroit Red Wings fell back to reality last week, losing four straight road games and dropping below .500 a quarter of the way through the season. In that rough outing, the shortcomings off this year’s squad were on display. Defense. First, the...
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi doesn’t shy away from the rough stuff, as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola found out tonight. Bertuzzi leveled Mikkola as time expired in the second period, leading to the exchange of pleasantries on the ice:. The teams would eventually separate and retire to...
The Detroit Red Wings were without the services of defenseman Danny DeKeyser during Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, as he was placed on COVID-19 protocol. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, he’ll be unavailable again tonight as the Red Wings take on the Sabres. Additionally, forward...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week. Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
