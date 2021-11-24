After winless road trip, Red Wings are back home to face St. Louis tonight

The Detroit Red Wings have made progress roughly one quarter of the way through the season, though it might not seem like it on the heels of a four-game skid. At 8-9-3 after the 20-game mark, the Red Wings’ points percentage (.475) is appreciably better than it was at the end of last season (.429), despite missing Jakub Vrana, one of their key offensive players due to preseason shoulder surgery.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO