As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday break — during a busy semester back on campus — Harvard Law students and staff share what they’re grateful for this year. Jason Vazquez ’23: I am thankful for the relationship my brother Kevin and I have. We have always been there to support each other, encourage each other, to motivate each other, to challenge each other. And that I think has really helped us to grow and develop. I also appreciate that I have the opportunity to be studying law, and to be dedicating my life to something that I really am passionate about, which is labor unions and the labor movement, and I’m thankful for my mom. She’s amazing.

HARVARD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO