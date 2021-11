LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department says one person is dead after crashing an 18-wheeler into the AutoZone on Timberland Dr. The LPD says the accident occurred around 4:25 a.m. when the southbound 18-wheeler left the road, for an unknown reason, at the Tulane intersection and traveled several hundred yards before driving through the AutoZone.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO