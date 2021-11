You know when you read something or come across a new term and immediately feel a pang of recognition when you realise it’s something you subconsciously do? Or is that just me? When I first came across the term “trauma dumping” I felt a paroxysm of guilt.The term, coined by psychologists, refers to the method people use to “dump” their traumatic thoughts, feelings and issues onto others as a way of processing their emotions. Psychologist and Oxford University fellow Nelisha Wickremasinghe, author of Being with Others: Curses, Spells and Scintillation, told the Daily Mail that oversharing had become “the norm”.“Over-emoting...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO