Ravens-Browns Week 12 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 12: Cleveland Browns (6-5) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

When

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, 8:20 p.m.– M&T Bank Stadium

Ravens favored by 3.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series vs. Cleveland, 33-11. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 22-4 vs. the Browns, including 11-2 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has won three straight vs. Cleveland, with the last victory coming in a 47-42 Monday Night Football game (12/14/20) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

All-Time Meetings

09/27/12: Ravens 23-16

11/04/12: Ravens 25-15

09/15/13: Ravens 14-6

11/03/13: Browns 24-18

09/21/14: Ravens 23-21

12/28/14: Ravens 20-10

10/11/15: Browns 33-30

11/30/15: Ravens 33-27

09/18/16: Ravens 25-20

11/10/16: Ravens 28-7

09/17/17: Ravens 24-10

12/17/17: Ravens 27-10

10/07/18: Browns 12-9

12/30/18: Ravens 26-24

09/29/19: Browns 40-25

12/22/19: Ravens 31-15

09/13/20: Ravens 38-6

12/14/20: Ravens 47-42

By the Numbers

22-7 – The Ravens’ record at M&T Bank Stadium since 2018, marking the NFL’s second-best home winning pct (.759) over the past three-plus seasons. Green Bay is first at 23-4-1 (.839).

Notable

The Ravens have won a league-high five games in 2021 in which they’ve faced a fourth-quarter deficit, marking the most such victories in Ravens’ single-season history.

Player Spotlight

Tight End Mark Andrews

Andrews has recorded 56 receptions in 2021, becoming the fifth player in Ravens’ history to post at least three seasons with 50+ catches. He joins Derrick Mason (6 seasons – 2005-10), Ray Rice (5 – 2009-13), Todd Heap (5 – 2002-03, 2005-06, 2009) and Anquan Boldin (3 – 2010-12) as the only Ravens to achieve the feat.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 3; Defense: 25

Browns: Offense: 12; Defense: 4

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are hopeful Lamar Jackson will be back in the lineup and fully healthy after missing the previous game with an illness. Last week, Tyler Huntley got the start against the Bears and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory. Jackson has thrown for 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also has 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter. Wide receiver Marquise Brown also missed the game against the Bears with a thigh injury. His status is uncertain. The Browns defense has been mostly stout. Linebacker Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker with 13 sacks. Cleveland's secondary has also been solid. The Ravens are minus-five in turnover ratio and will need to protect the ball because that could decide the game. The Ravens managed 123 yards rushing against the Bears and they'll need similar success against Cleveland to win this game.

Defense

Browns running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice this week and that will provide additional challenges for a Ravens, who have given up big plays and struggled with their tackling. Hunt has been out since Week 6 with a calf injury. He has 361 yards rushing with five touchdowns while splitting carries with Nick Chubb. The duo is one of the NFL's best one-two punches in the backfield and will pose a threat to the Ravens, who have been without nose tackle Brandon Williams for the past two games. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent and has thrown for .2,166 with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Mayfield is also dealing with various injuries. Tight end David Njoku lead the Browns with 372 yards receiving and he has created matchup problems against the Ravens in the past. The key for the Ravens will be shutting down the Browns' running attack.

Prediction

This is a huge AFC North matchup on Sunday night. The Ravens will have some energy playing at home after spending the past two weeks on the road. Cleveland is dealing with some inner turmoil and has played inconsistently for much of the season. The Ravens have found a way to win close games. If Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup, Baltimore should prevail.

Ravens 27, Browns 24