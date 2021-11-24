ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Browns Week 12 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

Week 12: Cleveland Browns (6-5) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

When

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, 8:20 p.m.– M&T Bank Stadium

Ravens favored by 3.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series vs. Cleveland, 33-11. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 22-4 vs. the Browns, including 11-2 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has won three straight vs. Cleveland, with the last victory coming in a 47-42 Monday Night Football game (12/14/20) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

All-Time Meetings

09/27/12: Ravens 23-16

11/04/12: Ravens 25-15

09/15/13: Ravens 14-6

11/03/13: Browns 24-18

09/21/14: Ravens 23-21

12/28/14: Ravens 20-10

10/11/15: Browns 33-30

11/30/15: Ravens 33-27

09/18/16: Ravens 25-20

11/10/16: Ravens 28-7

09/17/17: Ravens 24-10

12/17/17: Ravens 27-10

10/07/18: Browns 12-9

12/30/18: Ravens 26-24

09/29/19: Browns 40-25

12/22/19: Ravens 31-15

09/13/20: Ravens 38-6

12/14/20: Ravens 47-42

By the Numbers

22-7 – The Ravens’ record at M&T Bank Stadium since 2018, marking the NFL’s second-best home winning pct (.759) over the past three-plus seasons. Green Bay is first at 23-4-1 (.839).

Notable

The Ravens have won a league-high five games in 2021 in which they’ve faced a fourth-quarter deficit, marking the most such victories in Ravens’ single-season history.

Player Spotlight

Tight End Mark Andrews

Andrews has recorded 56 receptions in 2021, becoming the fifth player in Ravens’ history to post at least three seasons with 50+ catches. He joins Derrick Mason (6 seasons – 2005-10), Ray Rice (5 – 2009-13), Todd Heap (5 – 2002-03, 2005-06, 2009) and Anquan Boldin (3 – 2010-12) as the only Ravens to achieve the feat.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 3; Defense: 25

Browns: Offense: 12; Defense: 4

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are hopeful Lamar Jackson will be back in the lineup and fully healthy after missing the previous game with an illness. Last week, Tyler Huntley got the start against the Bears and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory. Jackson has thrown for 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also has 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter. Wide receiver Marquise Brown also missed the game against the Bears with a thigh injury. His status is uncertain. The Browns defense has been mostly stout. Linebacker Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker with 13 sacks. Cleveland's secondary has also been solid. The Ravens are minus-five in turnover ratio and will need to protect the ball because that could decide the game. The Ravens managed 123 yards rushing against the Bears and they'll need similar success against Cleveland to win this game.

Defense

Browns running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice this week and that will provide additional challenges for a Ravens, who have given up big plays and struggled with their tackling. Hunt has been out since Week 6 with a calf injury. He has 361 yards rushing with five touchdowns while splitting carries with Nick Chubb. The duo is one of the NFL's best one-two punches in the backfield and will pose a threat to the Ravens, who have been without nose tackle Brandon Williams for the past two games. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent and has thrown for .2,166 with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Mayfield is also dealing with various injuries. Tight end David Njoku lead the Browns with 372 yards receiving and he has created matchup problems against the Ravens in the past. The key for the Ravens will be shutting down the Browns' running attack.

Prediction

This is a huge AFC North matchup on Sunday night. The Ravens will have some energy playing at home after spending the past two weeks on the road. Cleveland is dealing with some inner turmoil and has played inconsistently for much of the season. The Ravens have found a way to win close games. If Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup, Baltimore should prevail.

Ravens 27, Browns 24

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Mason
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ravens Browns Week#Watch Listen Television#Wbal#Ravens Mobile#Ravens Tv App#Roku#Fire Tv#M T Bank Stadium
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Activated to Return to Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice, the team announced. This means he has a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster. Westry had a solid training camp and played 33 defensive snaps against...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Focused On Tackling Heading Into Week 9 Game Against Vikings

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens are admittedly having challenges with tackling opponents, and that will be a main area of focus heading into the Week 9 game against the Vikings. Coach John Harbaugh has prioritized better technique and that will be key against Minnesota, which has several playmakers that...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Decide to Stand Pat at NFL Trade Deadline

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are moving ahead with their current roster. General manager Eric DeCosta decided not to make any moves at the NFL's trade deadline. The Ravens had plenty of capital with 10 selections in next year's draft but were limited by their salary cap, which is just over $1.7 million.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Halftime High and Lows

The Ravens trail the Dolphins 6-3 at halftime. Not much, but the Ravens didn't turn the ball over and can overcome the slow start. The defense had some breakdowns but held the Dolphins to just two field goals. Anthony Averett has been targeted several times but had some solid passes...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
399
Followers
817
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy