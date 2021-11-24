Leonard Pitts: Sometimes, what warms the heart sedates the conscience

A group of us — ranging from five months old to 81 years old — gathered at Grandmother Betty’s house after church last Sunday to enjoy a most excellent covered dish dinner and love-filled fellowship. When it was time to ask a blessing on our food, two of my young nephews enthusiastically volunteered. For years, patriarchs lead prayer at all of our family events. The new generation, however, realizes that prayers before meals may be offered or “lead” by anyone of any age, and it is perfectly acceptable to say more than one blessing on special occasions. Such was the case that day because Rawlins and Sawyer have been taught different blessings at school and each wanted to say theirs aloud before the meal. My heart was filled with happiness for two reasons. Not only was our food doubly blessed, but these little fellows were bold enough to share their prayers with our crowd.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO