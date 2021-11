I totally agree with Andy Larson’s recent piece in The Tribune. I am furious with the Legislature’s ignoring the work of the Redistricting Commission. I am not only angry, I feel betrayed! Legislators are elected to represent the people in their districts who voted for them. Instead, the Legislature arrogantly passed over twelve possible choices, which followed established and reasonable guidelines. They approved their own self-serving map which ignored guidelines and the hours of transparent work of a commission established by a vote of the citizens of Utah.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO