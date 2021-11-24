ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Native food is more than a Thanksgiving spread. What Indigenous chefs want you to know about their incredibly diverse cuisine.

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Two years ago, Elena Terry watched her daughter sing as she dug a small hole in the soil and placed a bean seed inside.

For months, Terry had searched for ancestral seeds that had been cultivated by the Ho-Chunk Nation. She contacted seed banks and libraries across the country but many of her tribe’s ancestral seeds had been lost.

Her hope was waning until a friend sent her a gift for Christmas: A seed packet from his grandfather.

“There were these tiny, beautiful seeds inside,” Terry said.

For Terry, planting the seed was reclaiming a part of her identity that was taken.

“You need resources, even if those resources are just seeds, and to plant on,” said Terry, who is the executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, an outreach and catering nonprofit centering Native foods based in Wisconsin Dells. “And those things were stolen from us.”

As families gather for Thanksgiving, many will celebrate what Native food experts have called an oversimplified representation of Native food.

'We're very much alive': How to see America through Native travel

Support Native businesses: 15 Native-owned brands to support for Indigenous Peoples' Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E012b_0d5jl7UI00
Dana Thompson and Sean Sherman, co-owners of the Sioux Chef, a Minneapolis-based Indigenous food nonprofit, work at an Indigenous Food Lab. The Sioux Chef

Public understanding of Native food culture is woefully limited, chefs say, and there are few Native American restaurants nationwide. Experts who spoke to USA TODAY pointed to many reasons for this but most are rooted in a history of cultural erasure and forced displacement.

"Native food is rooted in this land, in our environment and surroundings," Terry said. "Yet it's so hard to find a restaurant that serves our food."

The erasure of Native food culture

When someone says “Native American food,” Dana Thompson said she can imagine what may pop into their head: corn, a Thanksgiving spread, fry bread.

But that doesn’t scratch the surface of the “incredible diversity” of Native cuisine from nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, said Thompson, a descendent of the Mdewakanton Dakota and Wahpeton Sisseton. She also is the co-owner of the Sioux Chef , a Minneapolis-based Indigenous food nonprofit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DvlG_0d5jl7UI00
A bowl of hand-harvested wild rice sits on a table at Owamni, a Minneapolis restaurant created by the Sioux Chef to celebrate the food of the Dakota people. Dana Thompson

Native food is regional and specific to the plants and animals found in each area.

In the Pacific Northwest, Thompson said game meats, seafood and a variety of plant species are available. In the Southwest, beans, corn and cactus flowers are plentiful. Tribes in Alaska often rely on fish and fatty proteins like seal.

Native American food uses seasonal, local, sustainably harvested "ingredients that our ancestors would have foraged, grown or hunted," said Nico Albert, citizen of the Cherokee Nation and owner and executive chef of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods.

“At its core, it's more about the source of our ingredients and the intention we use to prepare them," she said. "... We are using ingredients that are very tied to a sense of place. It's where we are and who we are. We tell that story on the plate.”

What are tribal land acknowledgments?: Native American leaders say words and actions are needed

Opinion: Building a new era of engagement between tribal nations and the federal government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WleNL_0d5jl7UI00
The Ziiwiskaagamin Sour, one of Owamni's zero-proof cocktails, sits on a table at the Minneapolis restaurant. Dana Thompson

When Terry thinks of Indigenous foods, she remembers building a fire outside and cooking with her great grandmother, who was known for her wild game butchery. She remembers processing turtles with her grandmothers, and weaving through tall grasses to pick milkweed before an annual picnic heralding the start of spring.

“Those are memories that I have from a young age that are just in my blood,” Terry said. “Our foods are connected to ceremony, family, places of prayer and comfort and solidarity with each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csE6t_0d5jl7UI00
Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, an outreach and catering nonprofit centering Native foods, stirs a pot. Terry said she is seeing more of her Native American friends opening restaurants and catering businesses to celebrate their food culture. Wild Bearies

But not all Native people share those memories, Terry said. Cultural erasure and forced removal of tribes from their land have severed many Native people from their food culture, she said.

Terry said her mother was a survivor of a Wisconsin Indigenous residential school , one of many federally run “boarding schools” that held Indigenous children taken from families and separated from their cultures.

“Those atrocities that happened are not far removed,” Terry said. “They are still with us. And that erasure targeted our culture, and food was one small aspect of that.”

After discovery of Canadian mass graves: Feds may investigate Native American boarding school in Nevada

Federal investigation: Chemawa Indian School families seek answers, healing

Thompson said the erasure of Native food culture was “by design" — the U.S. government “went systematically after the food systems of Indigenous people” by burning down farms, destroying food resources and removing Native people from their hunting grounds, farms and foraging areas.

It also had another effect: forcing many tribes to rely on government-issued commodity foods for survival.

Thompson grew up on these commodity foods, which were mostly unhealthy, processed and non-Native. She said this disconnect from her Native food culture from a young age affected her “in more ways than I can say.”

“Indigenous foods were almost entirely wiped off the map," she said. "... The trauma of that abuse is still with us, and it's going to take generations for us to heal that and bring that knowledge back into communities.”

History of abuse: Researchers uncover names of 102 Native Americans who died at a Nebraska boarding school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcJdC_0d5jl7UI00
Pieces of multicolored squash sit on trays at Owamni, a Minneapolis restaurant created by the Sioux Chef to celebrate the food of the Dakota people. The Sioux Chef

'Filling a void'

The historic exploitation of tribes left many of today's aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs without the capital needed to launch their businesses, experts said.

"Systemic, ingrained racism" also make banks less likely to invest in and offer loans to entrepreneurs of color, Albert added.

A 2016 report from the Center for Global Policy Solutions found the U.S. is losing out on over 1.1 million potential minority-owned businesses as a result of discriminatory financing practices and racial bias.

Another obstacle is that Native chefs usually want to source their food from Native growers who have “authentically Native ingredients,” Albert said. But those farms are few and far between. Getting to the point where growers can supply restaurants, rather than just their own families and communities, will require a lot of work.

“We're still in the process of rebuilding all that was taken away,” Albert said.

Despite the obstacles, Albert, a longtime restaurant manager, started her own Native catering company in Oklahoma , wanting to incorporate her favorite Cherokee food traditions — wild onion dinners, bean bread, grape dumplings and more — into her work.

Even in Oklahoma, where Native roots are more visible than other parts of the U.S., Albert said she knows of no Native restaurants.

There are also few nationwide. Colleen Vincent, vice president of community at culinary arts nonprofit the James Beard Foundation , said she knows of about 10 Native American restaurants nationwide, though she added many Native chefs may not have brick-and-mortar restaurants.

“I really do feel like I'm filling a void that has been there for hundreds of years too long,” Albert said.

In Minneapolis, The Sioux Chef opened its first restaurant, Owamni , in July to celebrate the food of the Dakota people. The nonprofit also plans to build a database of Indigenous food knowledge and help aspiring Native entrepreneurs access resources and capital.

“We're looking at rebuilding Indigenous education, rebuilding foodways, driving wealth back into tribal communities, and building them up as entrepreneurs,” Thompson said.

Evidence of genocide: In a New Mexico park, the buried bodies of Native American children

Native Americans face deadly drug crisis: How tapping into culture is helping them heal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjDnp_0d5jl7UI00
The Sioux Chef opened its first restaurant, Owamni, in July to celebrate the food of the Dakota people. Thompson said the restaurant is just one part of their plan to revitalize Native food systems. Dana Thompson

But it can’t just be up to Native people, Albert said. Instead, “we need other people to meet us here.”

Some ways experts recommend supporting Native food efforts include advocating for food sovereignty (which emphasizes sustainable, culturally aware food practices) and investment in tribes' Native food programs and seed restoration efforts. People can buy produce from Native growers , hire Native chefs to cater events and seek out Native restaurants that do exist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huSTq_0d5jl7UI00
Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, an outreach and catering nonprofit centering Native foods, said she is seeing more of her Native American friends opening restaurants and catering businesses to celebrate their food culture. Wild Bearies

As the holidays approach, Albert recommends cooking with Native-produced ingredients or giving loved ones gifts made by tribe members.

In Terry’s daughter’s garden, a small shoot from a pole bean sprouted soon after they planted their ancestral Ho-Chunk beans. Then, a flower bloomed.

“It was the most beautiful thing,” Terry said. “It was healing and a reclamation of our connection to our food, our history, our environment. The inspiration to do this work comes from something so small but that represents so much.”

After harvesting the beans for two years, she will now have 10 seeds to grow when summer comes. When she plants them, she said she will think of her ancestors, who carried the seeds with them, even as they were forced out of their homelands.

“I have these seeds because my ancestors had hope."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqWM2_0d5jl7UI00
Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, an outreach and catering nonprofit centering Native foods, searched for months for a Ho-Chunk Nation ancestral bean seed. When a friend sent her the seeds and she planted them, Terry said it was reclaiming a part of her identity that was taken. Wild Bearies

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Native food is more than a Thanksgiving spread. What Indigenous chefs want you to know about their incredibly diverse cuisine.

Comments / 1

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

Foods You Didn’t Know Were Developed by Native Americans

About three-fifths of the world’s crops started with the Native Americans. Without them and the Columbian Exchange, there would be no staples like squash, beans, or corn. Corn is the world’s most-developed crop; about 500 million acres are harvested yearly. Even though some Native American traditions and practices were lost due to colonization, these crops still changed the world and don’t show any sign of going away.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oklahoma State
Great Falls Tribune

What do Native Americans think about Thanksgiving?

A note from me: This is a special edition of First Nations, delivered on Thursday for Thanksgiving. This story also appeared in USA Today's This is America newsletter, which is centered on race and identity. You can expect another special edition of First Nations later this week on Saturday, where I'll highlight some Native artists we can support for Small Business Saturday. ...
GREAT FALLS, MT
upnorthnewswi.com

Indigenous Chefs Are Ready to Share Their Native Cuisine With Wisconsin and the World

From the Menominee to the Ho-Chunk, Wisconsin tribes are finding new ways to celebrate and preserve their history through traditional food and agricultural practices. Francisco Alegria is a trained hibachi chef, but when it comes to his favorite foods, they’re closer to home. Alegria grew up on the Menominee tribal lands around Keshena, where ramps, a type of wild onion indigenous to the area, are one of the first edible plants to sprout in the forest in the spring.
WISCONSIN STATE
thespruceeats.com

Chef Freddie Bitsoie Wants to Show You a New Side of Native Cuisine

Welcome to On Location, where we talk to the coolest cooks and makers around the country about what's inspiring them right now. Chef Freddie Bitsoie wants you to see Native cuisine in a whole new light. After serving as Executive Chef for Mitsitam Native Foods Café located inside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., he turned his focus to the written word. His new cookbook, New Native Kitchen, explores Native American cuisine in its modern forms. "It's about getting traditional recipes and making them modern and new," Bitsoie explains.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Food History#Native Americans#Food Sovereignty#Food Systems#Food Drink#The Ho Chunk Nation#Wild Bearies#Wisconsin Dells#Indigenous Peoples#The Sioux Chef Public
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 […]
POLITICS
ABC4

Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years. “It’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Utah bear from ‘Game of Thrones,’ more passes away in Heber City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away. The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLTV

Post Malone visits Salt Lake City pizzeria

SALT LAKE CITY — Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana in Salt Lake City had a special visitor on Friday — Post Malone. Ashley Sherwood, who is the general manager of the pizzeria, posted photos to a Bountiful Facebook group showing Post Malone enjoying a pizza and then posing with some of the workers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Dallas News

Mexico’s beaches are more popular than ever: Here’s what you need to know

CANCUN, Mexico – A record number of Americans battling cabin fever are flocking south of the border searching for post-pandemic relief with walks along the pristine waters of Mexico’s stunning beaches. At affordable prices. That’s critical good news for Mexico, where tourism supports over 4.5 million jobs across the country,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy