NRC finds five safety violations at Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station

By Jon Stinchcomb, Port Clinton News Herald
 3 days ago
CARROLL TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently found five “apparent” violations at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station after completing a nearly two-year initial assessment of multiple diesel generator failures from July 2019 to June 2021.

Based on that assessment, as well as a reactor trip with multiple complicating equipment issues at Davis-Besse in early July of this year, the NRC sent an inspection team to the station later that month.

The nuclear plant's diesel generators provide electricity in the event of an emergency or loss of power and are required by the federal government to be in good working condition.

According to a letter from Michelle Hayes, acting deputy division director of the NRC’s Division of Reactor Safety, to Davis-Besse Vice President Terry Brown, of Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp., the NRC completed its special inspection in October and discussed the results with Brown and other staff.

What is the status of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station investigation?

Of the five violations reportedly found during the inspection, two are still pending and undergoing additional NRC reviews to “assess the safety significance of the performance deficiency,” Hayes explained in the letter.

Additional preliminary findings regarding the “safety significance” of both those issues is in progress now, but is expected to be issued soon, she said.

The other three findings have been determined to be of “very low safety significance,” which is categorized as “green” based on the NRC’s color-coded measure of significance.

Additionally, two of the violations have also been labeled “non-cited violations,” or NCVs, according to the NRC’s enforcement policy.

The two “apparent” violations that the NRC has not yet reached a finding of significance for include “failure of licensee personnel to inspect the Emergency Diesel Generator Field Flash Selector Switch” and “the failure to install an Emergency Diesel Generator Speed Switch that was suitable to the application.”

Hayes noted in the letter that because the NRC has not made a final determination regarding those two, notices of violation are not being issued for those findings at this time.

What is next in the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station safety investigation?

She also noted that the characterization of the apparent violations may change as a result of further NRC review going forward.

Hayes said the NRC intends to issue final safety significance determinations and enforcement decisions, also in writing, within 90 days of the letter date, which was issued to Davis-Besse on Friday, Nov. 19.

Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp., which owns and operates Davis-Besse, also has the opportunity to contest violations or the significance or severity of the violations within 30 days of the date of the inspection report explaining the basis for denial.

419-680-4897

Comments / 0

