Bioleaching of rare earth elements (REEs), using microorganisms such as Gluconobacter oxydans, offers a sustainable alternative to environmentally harmful thermochemical extraction, but is currently not very efficient. Here, we generate a whole-genome knockout collection of single-gene transposon disruption mutants for G. oxydans B58, to identify genes affecting the efficacy of REE bioleaching. We find 304 genes whose disruption alters the production of acidic biolixiviant. Disruption of genes underlying synthesis of the cofactor pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) and the PQQ-dependent membrane-bound glucose dehydrogenase nearly eliminates bioleaching. Disruption of phosphate-specific transport system genes enhances bioleaching by up to 18%. Our results provide a comprehensive roadmap for engineering the genome of G. oxydans to further increase its bioleaching efficiency.

