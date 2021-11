The New York Giants have finally relieved incumbent Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett of his duties. This is a move that a large majority of the fan base has been clamoring for since the end of the 2020 season. Garrett’s offense has been at the bottom of the league in most categories since he took over last season, and an embarrassing effort last night was the final nail in the coffin for Head Coach Joe Judge. The move was absolutely necessary, but did it come too late?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO