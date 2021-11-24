ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to make travel over Thanksgiving weekend less stressful

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday travel rush is underway and airports across the U.S. are expecting to see a record number of passengers this week. Airport officials at PBI have been bracing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday week and they are anticipating to see around the same number passengers before the pandemic....

www.wflx.com

Comments / 1

Related
KATU.com

Make the Holidays Less Stressful

From hosting to decorating to gifting, the holiday season can often feel more stressful than joyful. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joined us with some suggestions to help families start this season out right. Outschool. Bark Technologies. Animat3D. NewWest Knife Works. RareLumiere. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com. This segment sponsored by...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

How You Can Travel to Disney World For LESS in 2022

Whether you’re about to visit Disney World for the holiday season or you’re planning a trip several months from now, there’s always an opportunity to save some cash along the way!. We’re back with another weekly roundup of the latest discounts, deals, and more for all of your planning needs....
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KOLD-TV

How to feel less stressed during the busy holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planning family gatherings, cooking, shopping, traveling and the list goes on. The holiday season can be a stressful time that elevates feelings of anxiety or depression. “The holidays bring on a lot of high expectations. Everyone wants to have the perfect holiday,” said the...
KOMO News

Snow making holiday travel tricky, wet weekend ahead

SEATTLE - Snow is making holiday travel a bit tricky over the mountain passes today. But this will be the last rendezvous with winter driving conditions for the week. Mild rain descends upon Western Washington in time for turkey dinner Thursday evening. Even the mountain passes stay warm enough for all rain. While wet instead of white roads bode well for holiday travel, the trade-off is an increased risk of more river flooding later this week.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Travel Agent#Tsa#Pbi
WSAV News 3

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
wflx.com

Publix limits items customers can buy during Thanksgiving holiday

A popular grocery chain is limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Publix said it is now limiting the purchase of certain holiday staple items. The Lakeland-based chain, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, is now limiting the...
LAKELAND, FL
Food & Wine

How to Make the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving turkey, nothing beats ultra-crispy skin and juicy meat. On this week's episode of Mad Genius, Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple prepares a recipe that has both, all thanks to an easy trick. "I'm gonna let you in on a Thanksgiving secret,"...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
smobserved.com

Searching for Less Stress in a Can with Zenify

I've been fairly absent from the blog for a while. With trying to keep up a thriving therapy business during a pandemic, buying a home, starting a 3 year program to become a holistic healthcare practitioner, and as of 6 months ago becoming a father, life has definitely been a whirlwind. Time as well as simply brain bandwidth has become an incredibly important resource (as well as sleep with a 6 month old), and I had resided myself to putting aside product reviews for a time to catch up on life.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

Black Friday Customers Return To In-Person Shopping At Patriot Place

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bundled up with bags in hand, shoppers at Patriot Place in Foxboro Friday night were still seeking those Black Friday savings. After a holiday season spent at home and apart from each other last year, shoppers were ready to resume their traditions. “When COVID started, I stopped. And now, things are getting more open so I can start going out more,” a male shopper from Maine said. We’ve seen how supply chain challenges have impacted many parts of life. A lot of shoppers are keeping that in mind by starting early and spending more. “I usually don’t get it done until last minute, but this year I wanted to get it done early in case anything happened and shipping and stuff like that,” another shopper said. According to the National Retail Federation, in-person shopping is up more than 14 percent this year, and individual consumers plan to spend about $1,000 total. And no matter what deals are offered online, some shoppers will simply always prefer how that in-store experience feels. “I think there’s definitely something to be said for coming to the store and seeing all these people around,” said one woman. “It’s the holiday season, all the lights.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WSLS

Ways to make your Black Friday shopping less stressful

We are just days away from Black Friday, but there are some unique challenges to finding the best deals this year. Some bigger retailers kicked off their holiday sales weeks earlier than normal. This leads to consumers making the hard decision if they should buy early or wait until Black Friday to get the most for their money.
SHOPPING
wflx.com

Little Smiles toy drive aims to make holidays special for thousands of kids

Volunteers sorting through toys at the North Pole. It's actually the toy drive headquarters for Little Smiles in Jupiter. Melissa Kelley is a volunteer. "We have a need right here in our community. I don't think people realize how big of a need we have and it's very important that we try to get toys out to all of our families," said Kelley.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday

The Palm Beach Outlets has extended its holiday hours from now through Christmas. West Palm Beach's outdoor outlet mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. "That really provides shoppers the opportunity to shop at times most convenient for them, times that may be a little less crowded," marketing director Trina Holmsted told WPTV.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy