9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 16.09% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 5.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares rose 4.21% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares declined by 26.09% to $23.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock decreased by 20.68% to $18.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 16.67% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 7.78% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 5.79% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 5.08% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
