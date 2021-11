Miss Kitty had a nasty exit from “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Miss Kitty didn’t exactly have the best exit from “Black Ink Crew.” In fact, she fell out with multiple people from the New York cast after it was rumored she hooked up with Ryan Henry. For Ceaser, this would be a form of betrayal since he dated Kitty and formed a friendship with Ryan years ago. Both Ryan and Kitty denied that they ever hooked up. However, Ceaser and some of the others didn’t believe them. So Kitty’s time in New York became very contentious. Not only did she clash with Ceaser, but things became strained with Donna, Tati, and Young Bae as well. All three women accused Kitty of not being honest about her situation with Ryan.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO