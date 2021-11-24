ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huazhu Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Huazhu Group beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $81,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

