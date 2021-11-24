ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent...

www.clickorlando.com

International Business Times

GDP Shows Modest Increase In Q3; Economists Expect Q4 Boom

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a gross domestic product increase of an annual rate of 2.1% in Q3, down from 6.7% in Q2 and 6.3% in Q1, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday. Initial estimates put the GDP at 2% for Q3. The report cites a reimplementing of...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US foreign trade deficit falls sharply in October

America's shortfall on trade with the rest of the world dropped sharply last month amid a jump in exports. According to the Department of Commerce, in seasonally adjusted terms, the US foreign trade deficit shrank at a month-on-month pace of 14.6% to reach $82.9bn. Exports increased by 10.8% on the...
U.S. POLITICS
ShareCast

US Q3 GDP revised a tad higher

America's economy expanded at a slightly quicker pace than previously estimated during the third quarter. According to the Department of Commerce, in seasonally adjusted terms, US gross domestic product grew at a quarterly annualised clip of 2.1% over the three months ending in September. Nevertheless, economists had penciled-in a rise...
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
101.9 KELO-FM

Ifo economist expects German GDP to stagnate in Q4

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy, Europe’s largest, is on track to stagnate in the final quarter of this year as supply chain bottlenecks show no sign of easing up, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday. Wohlrabe said a fall in Ifo’s business climate index in November gave...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chile GDP leaps 17.2% in third quarter as economy rebounds

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s economy expanded 17.2% in the third quarter of 2021, the central bank said on Thursday, helped by a fast coronavirus vaccine campaign, a low year-earlier base and government spending that has bolstered activity. The economy in the July-September period rose 4.9% against the previous quarter, the...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

US GDP Growth Appears Set For Strong Rebound In Q4

Early estimates of US economic output for the fourth quarter indicate a robust pickup in growth from the mild gain reported for Q3, according to recent nowcasts. The official Q4 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be released in late-January and so the current estimate should be viewed cautiously – a lot can change over the next two months. But for the moment, the outlook is upbeat.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 2.2% q/q as expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, confirming its previous flash estimate from the end of October. Eurostat said economic growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 3.7% higher than...
ECONOMY
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
dailyforex.com

US Preliminary GDP Undershoots, New Zealand Hikes Rates

Preliminary data show the US economy is growing at a rate of 2.1% per year. This is substantially lower than had been seen during the post-coronavirus rebound when the economy bounced back strongly after an initial historically sharp contraction. The rate of 2.1% is very slightly higher than last month’s...
MARKETS
#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#U S Economy#Covid#The Commerce Department
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price remains in neutral following 2.1% rise in U.S. Q3 GDP

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are holding steady above a critical support level as the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the third quarter. Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said that the U.S. economy grew 2.1% between July and September, up only slightly from previous estimates. The data was somewhat weaker than expected as economists were looking GDP growth of 2.2%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Bahrain c.bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1% in 2021

CAIRO, Nov 21 (REUTERS) - Bahrain's central bank governor, Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, said in an interview published on Sunday he expects real gross domestic product to grow 3.1 percent in 2021. The governor told local newspaper Albilad that foreign reserves increased to 1.63 billion dinars ($4.32 billion) in September, and...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: FOMC minutes, US PCE, Q3 GDP, flash PMIs, Severn Trent, Zoom

US Q3 GDP – 24/11 – the first iteration of US Q3 GDP was a bit of a mixed bag when it was released a few weeks ago. It was widely expected that we’d see it weaken from 6.7% in Q2, however instead of slipping to 2.6%, it slipped back to 2%. Various adjustments should see this revised up to 2.2%. A combination of rising delta variant cases, weaker demand, and supply chain disruptions acted as a brake on the economic rebound during the quarter. One notable takeaway from the first two quarters of this year has been the resilience in personal consumption which rose 11.4% in Q1 and 12% in Q2. This slowed sharply in Q3 to 1.6%, which was still slightly better than the 0.9% expected but was still indicative of how higher prices and falling consumer confidence are starting to affect demand in an economy that extremely prices sensitive where consumers are concerned.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Norway Q3 GDP rises more than forecast as lockdown lifted

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian mainland economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the July-September quarter, accelerating from the early parts of 2021 as COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday. Third-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, rose 2.6% compared with...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

