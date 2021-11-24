US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

US Q3 GDP – 24/11 – the first iteration of US Q3 GDP was a bit of a mixed bag when it was released a few weeks ago. It was widely expected that we’d see it weaken from 6.7% in Q2, however instead of slipping to 2.6%, it slipped back to 2%. Various adjustments should see this revised up to 2.2%. A combination of rising delta variant cases, weaker demand, and supply chain disruptions acted as a brake on the economic rebound during the quarter. One notable takeaway from the first two quarters of this year has been the resilience in personal consumption which rose 11.4% in Q1 and 12% in Q2. This slowed sharply in Q3 to 1.6%, which was still slightly better than the 0.9% expected but was still indicative of how higher prices and falling consumer confidence are starting to affect demand in an economy that extremely prices sensitive where consumers are concerned.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO