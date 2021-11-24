ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s coast embracing child COVID vaccinations, while demand lags inland

By Los Angeles Times
Early demand for the COVID-19 vaccine for young children has been startlingly uneven in California, with some areas embracing the shots and others much slower to accept them, a Times data analysis has found.

It’s a pattern that has experts concerned and could have serious implications for how a coronavirus winter surge could spread through various regions of the state.

In San Francisco, 30% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received one shot since the vaccination was authorized for the age group three weeks ago. In Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, the figure is 28%, and in Marin County, once a hotbed of antivaccination sentiment, it’s an astonishing 46%, according to a Times analysis of state data.

Those rates are well above the national rate of 12% and the statewide rate of 13%. Los Angeles and Orange counties are reporting that 12% of kids in the age group are partially vaccinated; San Diego County reports 13%, and Ventura County, 10%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Олеся Винклер
3d ago

And in the moms group there is information circulating already that a few kids age 6 and 10 had myocarditis after the first shot. I guess evbd is paid to keep their mouth shut because it’s the land of the free, right?!

RevDonDee
3d ago

That's strange, don't you think, that the "educated" are so eager to inject their children? You would figure that their esteemed educations would have provided them with the critical thinking skills to be able to research this virus and the efficacy of the vaccines. However, what I've come to realize is that our institutions of higher learning are now specializing in the art of group think.

Platypus_5000
3d ago

Right. Fantasy-based liberals on the coast will believe anything the government tells them and conservative inland farmers are justifyably skeptical.

