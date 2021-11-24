Support for stricter gun laws is dwindling

Most Americans still support stronger laws on gun sales. But support is steadily decreasing. Fifty-two percent of American adults favor stricter laws related to the sale of guns, according to Gallup’s annual survey on guns, down five percentage points since last year. This year’s decline was largely fueled by a 15-point drop among independents. Thirty-five percent of U.S. adults think such laws should be kept the same, and 11 percent that they should be less strict. Since Gallup first asked the question in 1990, no more than 14 percent of adults have said they wanted laws governing gun sales to become less strict. The share of people wanting the laws to be tougher reached a low of 43 percent in 2011. Other findings:

