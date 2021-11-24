ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support for stricter gun laws is dwindling

By April Hettinger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY) - A new poll shows support for stricter gun control is at its lowest level since...

thetrace.org

Gun Owners Support Major Reforms, Poll Finds

Most gun owners favor widely popular reform policies — but some doubt that their peers will embrace those proposals. That’s one of the top-line findings of a survey of 1,032 self-reported gun owners conducted by Beacon Research and commissioned by 97Percent, a gun safety organization whose mission includes involving more gun owners in the reform movement. Among the other findings:
LAW
thetrace.org

Stronger Gun Laws Retain Majority Support. But It’s Slipping.

Most Americans still support stronger laws on gun sales. But support is steadily decreasing. Fifty-two percent of American adults favor stricter laws related to the sale of guns, according to Gallup’s annual survey on guns, down five percentage points since last year. This year’s decline was largely fueled by a 15-point drop among independents. Thirty-five percent of U.S. adults think such laws should be kept the same, and 11 percent that they should be less strict. Since Gallup first asked the question in 1990, no more than 14 percent of adults have said they wanted laws governing gun sales to become less strict. The share of people wanting the laws to be tougher reached a low of 43 percent in 2011. Other findings:
LAW
Reason.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Case Unlikely To Bring Tighter Gun Laws

Gun laws hit the headlines once again with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges for defending himself against assailants during a 2020 riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A peek at the tea leaves suggests it's highly unlikely that gun-banners will get mileage out of the high-profile case. While tightening firearms laws remains a popular cause among Democrats, Americans as a whole are more negative than ever about the idea. Policy ideas confined to a partisan fetish have little chance of passage in a closely divided country, and even less of winning compliance even if they become law.
LAW
Washington Examiner

Support for gun control hits a seven-year low

After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, gun control activists and the liberal media thought they could finally turn gun control into a winning issue. Now, support for gun control is lower than it has been at any point in the last seven years. Gallup began asking how people...
PARKLAND, FL
#Gun Control#Gun Laws#Kyma#Kecy#Gallup#Americans
kjzz.org

Study finds large gaps in gun law awareness

Gun laws are meant to reduce injuries and deaths from firearms. But they’re effective only if gun owners know which laws exist and apply to them. New research in the journal JAMA Network Open adds to existing concerns about gaps in that awareness. A survey of almost 3,000 gun owners...
LAW
News Channel Nebraska

Biden signs bills into law supporting law enforcement and first responders

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed three bipartisan bills into law aimed at supporting the nation's law enforcement and first responders, as well as the communities they serve. "Today's investment and the bills I'm about to sign share goals of law enforcement and first responders: be the protectors and the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dayton Daily News

Ohio House approves looser gun laws

Ohio House members approved loosening the state’s gun laws during a marathon session Wednesday afternoon, including allowing most adults to carry a concealed weapon without a license and significantly cutting down training requirements to carry guns in schools. Under the legislation, anyone age 21 or older who is not otherwise...
OHIO STATE
Shore News Network

Red Flag Gun Laws Rarely Used In Major Cities: REPORT

Red flag gun laws were adopted in 19 states and Washington, D.C., however, several jurisdictions rarely use the provisions to seize firearms from people threatening violence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Judges can temporarily seize firearms from individuals at the request of authorities, family members or coworkers, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Daily News

AG Nessel supporting a constitutional challenge of restrictive Indiana abortion laws

On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general supporting a constitutional challenge of several Indiana laws that impose restrictions on abortion providers. The laws include a requirement that only physicians can perform first-trimester medication abortions; a requirement that second-trimester abortions be performed in a...
INDIANA STATE
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS

