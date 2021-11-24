ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gov. Whitmer declares Nov. 27 as ‘M’ Day ahead of big game

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9Yb1_0d5jjB9D00

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday, Nov. 27, as “M” Day in Michigan ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

The two teams will face off Saturday at noon. Governor Whitmer is mom to two Wolverines.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”

Lieutenant Governor Darlin Gilchrist II added, ““The Game is one of the most iconic football rivalries in college sports history. This is our chance to show why we continue to lead the series and will emerge as The Victors on Saturday. I know the Big House will be loud and proud because we are the leaders and best. Go Blue!”

M Day Proclamation by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer says 'additional guidance' ahead amid Michigan's COVID surge

Owosso — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she expects her health department to release "additional guidance" directed at the state's ongoing COVID-19 surge in the near future. During her first public appearance in Michigan in more than a week, Whitmer said an unidentified hospital leader she spoke with Monday...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are surging. The state currently has the highest amount of cases in the nation for the past week. For Saturday through Monday, the state is reporting 17,008 cases. That’s an average of 5,669 per day. Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
wtvbam.com

Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation on Friday, November 12, declaring November 2021 as Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan. “Every Michiganders deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” said Whitmer. “Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head. It’s also about the dignity, stability and opportunity that a home provides. In Michigan, we made great progress in reducing homelessness by 19% last year, but there is still work to be done, and I have a plan to make critical investments in affordable housing to increase access and opportunity.”
LANSING, MI
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces pilot COVID-19 test program for schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today a pilot program that would provide free, at-home Covid-19 tests for parents and children through schools. The pilot program, called MI Backpack Home Tests, is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). It will provide free, at-home COVID antigen tests to participating schools. The press release said the goal is to create a safer environment for K-12 students, parents, teachers, and support staff amid the pandemic.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proposes $300M expansion to MI Clean Water Plan

LANSING, Mich.– Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 million expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan, building on a previously announced, $200 million expansion to replace lead service lines statewide by using federal dollars delivered to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan. “Every Michigander in every community deserves access...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Declares Adoption Month In Michigan

As the state celebrates Adoption Month as proclaimed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during November, families from across the state are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families. “As Michiganders gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving and think about what they are thankful for, I hope they consider adopting a child...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wolverines#Buckeyes#Blue#The Big House#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to fund lead service line replacements

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today, in preparation forthe federal funds Michigan is expected to receive specifically for water infrastructure from the newly-enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,issued an executive directive (ED) to state departments and agencies tocollaborate with the legislature and beginpreparingthe state to replace lead services lines (LSLs), build up water infrastructure, and continue prioritizing safe drinking water for every Michigander.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gov. Whitmer requests federal funds to modernize I-375 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking for funds to modernize I-375 and the I-375/I-75 interchange in Detroit. "Right now, we have an historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and utilize the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
iosconews.com

Gov. Whitmer asks Feds to fund Detroit expressway upgrades

(The Center Square)  – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested federal dollars to upgrade the I-375 and I-75/I-375 Interchange in Detroit. The governor’s office announced Wednesday morning she had requested federal money appropriated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to fund the upgrades in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The governor did not specify how much money she requested.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer, Big Sean, Pistons distribute Thanksgiving meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Pistons, rapper Big Sean, and others to distribute Thanksgiving meals to local families. Anyone in need of help this holiday can stop by to receive turkeys, two canned goods, a box of macaroni and cheese, a box of Jiffy mix, and a box of stuffing mix to put a meal on their table.
NBA
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Calls Active Duty Michigan Troops on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called currently deployed members of the Michigan National Guard to wish them a happy Thanksgiving and extend to them our state's sincere gratitude for their continued service. "The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have been called on in an unprecedented...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Whitmer, DeWine wager state-themed treats ahead of UM-OSU matchup

Gov. Gretchen “WhitMer” is defending Michigan’s turf ahead of the rivalry matchup between the Wolverines and Buckeyes this weekend. On Wednesday, Whitmer proclaimed this upcoming Saturday “M” Day, riffing off of a longstanding tradition in which Ohio State fans cross out Ms on campus and around the state ahead of the University of Michigan-Ohio State game.
POLITICS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy