Gov. Whitmer declares Nov. 27 as ‘M’ Day ahead of big game

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday, Nov. 27, as “M” Day in Michigan ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

The two teams will face off Saturday at noon. Governor Whitmer is mom to two Wolverines.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”

Lieutenant Governor Darlin Gilchrist II added, ““The Game is one of the most iconic football rivalries in college sports history. This is our chance to show why we continue to lead the series and will emerge as The Victors on Saturday. I know the Big House will be loud and proud because we are the leaders and best. Go Blue!”

M Day Proclamation by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd