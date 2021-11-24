ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Weekly jobless claims post stunning decline to 199,000, the lowest level since 1969

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial jobless claims totaled 199,000 last week, the lowest total since November 1969. Second-quarter GDP growth was revised slightly higher to 2.1%, a bit below estimates. Orders for long-lasting goods fell 0.5% for the month, below the expectation for a small gain. The ranks of those submitting jobless claims...

