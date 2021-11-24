Shumsky/Boost Engagement struggling to hire additional workers amid job crisis

There’s a lot for you to do in Farming Simulator 22. If you’re not cultivating in preparation for sewing seeds and fertilizing, you’ll likely be harvesting, either for yourself or your neighbors. Sometimes, the work can pile up, and there just aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. For those days, you need some farmhands or AI workers as they’re called in the game. This guide explains how to hire AI workers so you can focus on the important jobs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO