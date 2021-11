SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – As the holiday season slowly returns to normal, one tradition looking to make a return is Black Friday shopping. Many malls and big-name retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving, but that didn’t keep shoppers away from stores that remained open such as Game Stop in Salem, New Hampshire. Many shoppers waited in line to snag a PS5. “I’ve been trying to get one of these for a while now. I’ve been here since 2 o’clock, so I finally got it,” Eric Mendoza said. “I’m trying to surprise my dad with one...

SALEM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO