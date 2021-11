Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will remain out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the team announced. This will be the eighth game in a row that Brown misses due to a right hamstring sprain. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. That put a pause on a stellar start to the season in which Brown is averaging 25.6 points per game while flirting with a 50/40 shooting line.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO