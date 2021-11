Maddie Winters, a travel agent and blogger, usually racks up around 75,000 to 100,000 frequent flier miles a year. With that much time spent in airports, she relies on her memberships in programs like TSA PreCheck and Clear to save time at the airport. “[Having those memberships] makes me think I can show up at the airport later since I avoid most lines at security,” says the New Jersey–based traveler. However, on a recent trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii, a line stretching the length of the terminal to check a bag nearly cost her an on-time departure.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO