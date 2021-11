BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (3-1) handed Tulane (4-1) its first loss of the season Tuesday night in the PMAC as the Tigers defeated the Green Wave by a score of 75-58. Center Faustine Aifuwa played big for the Tigers with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. In addition to Aifuwa, four other Tigers finished the night with double figures; Khayla Pointer (14), Alexis Morris (12), Autumn Newby (11) and Jailin Cherry (10). Newby was one rebound away from a double-double, leading LSU with nine.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO