NFL

Bears Game Thanksgiving Day: Bears vs Lions odds and prediction for NFL Week 12 game

By Rob Schwarz Jr
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news surrounding the Chicago Bears right now has very little to do with the game on Thanksgiving Day. No one really cares about a 3-7 Bears team going on the road to play a winless Detroit Lions team. Well, no one but people looking to bet and make some...

profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit falls short in trenches, on sidelines

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. As he typically has been throughout the season, Jared Goff was largely conservative with his decisions in his return from injury, but at least he was accurate with his attempts, completing 21-of-25 for 171 yards. Goff also had two touchdowns, including a pretty 39-yard deep throw to Josh Reynolds, standing tall in a muddy pocket to deliver the throw.
NFL
Tim Boyle
fox2detroit.com

NFL odds: How to bet Bears vs. Lions, point spread, more

Bears -4 (Bears favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Lions cover) Moneyline: Bears -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. The 0-9 Lions...
NFL
247Sports

Ultimate Game Preview Week 11: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Happy Thanksgiving! Or almost Thanksgiving. It’s a quick turnaround for the Chicago Bears after another heartbreaking loss. This one came against the Baltimore Ravens without their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and in the final minutes. Justin Fields was also hurt and left the game with bruised ribs. This means we won’t see him against the Detroit Lions. The Lions also won’t have their starting quarterback and instead will have Tim Boyle as the one who takes the snaps.
NFL
#Bears#Thanksgiving#College Football#American Football#Cloud Dvr
NFL

Week 12 NFL game picks: Lions top Bears; Rams rebound against Packers

WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) I have a confession to make. I am picking this result because I want it to happen, because Dan Campbell winning his first game on Thanksgiving is the only way to bring sunshine into this otherwise gray affair. This is the darkest Matt Nagy timeline, with him denying dubious reports regarding his own firing while facing brutal scrutiny in his personal life. The Lions' defense has played hard the last two weeks, Detroit's offensive line is quietly strong and D'Andre Swift may be the best player in this game. A Lions win would be best for everyone.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
TechRadar

Bears vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere

There's only one way to start Thanksgiving Day, and that's by expressing your gratitude to the football gods for serving up such a delicious slop of a matchup, with both Chicago and Detroit scrambling for any crumb of dignity. Set to be heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measures, read on as we explain how to get a Bears vs Lions live stream and watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
FanSided

