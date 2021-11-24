ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Astroworld Hired Security Suing Travis Scott For One-Million In Damages

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore lawsuits directed at Travis Scott, now from the hired security. Travis Scott and Live Nation are now facing another lawsuit in connection with the Astroworld Festival. TMZ reported...

thesource.com

Comments / 15

Tee Taylor
3d ago

Hold up, shouldn't he be suing them for not doing their job. Security is the ones that let people without tickets crash the gates and run past the security screening

Reply(3)
6
Related
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
rolling out

Travis Scott hit with billion-dollar lawsuit, Chuck D steps in to defend him

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is defending Travis Scott and says the Houston rapper is not the one to blame for the deaths and injuries that occurred at Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The “Don’t Believe The Hype” veteran MC issued a statement and called out Live Nation, warning other promotion companies that they need to reevaluate how they organize entertainment events.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Astroworld#Security Guards#Attorneys#Scott And Live Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Lawyers Say Holding Travis Scott Financially Liable For Astroworld Tragedy Is “A Stretch”

Following the tragedy that took place at Astroworld Festival earlier this month, many seem to be divided on exactly whose to blame for the fatalities and injuries that took place during a crowd surge. Founder Travis Scott has been facing plenty of heat, and according to Yahoo! Finance, the lawsuit total has now risen to over 300, amassing a $3 million total.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Spotted Golfing With Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble: Report

As lawsuits mount against him,Travis Scott is remaining lowkey. The tragedy at Astroworld has caused the industry to reevaluate how they produce festivals and Rolling Loud recently shared that its California concert will now be 18 and over. Live Nation, Travis, and Drake are just a handful of companies and artists who have been named in lawsuits that total into the billions of dollars.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy