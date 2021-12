The effect of inflation on household budgets in the Philadelphia area was not as severe as elsewhere in the U.S. The Philadelphia-area inflation rate from October 2020-2021 was 5.6 percent. Although that is relatively high, the economic indicator shows the region outperforming the nation, whose inflation rate for the same timeframe was 6.2 percent, writes Mike Shields for the Economy League.

