Did you know November is the month of gratitude? According to PositivePsychology.com, an online resource for practitioners, gratitude is both an action and a positive emotion that has a measurable impact, including making friends, improving physical and psychological health, enhancing empathy and reducing aggression, improving sleep and more. Each and every one of us can practice gratitude daily, at no cost. Let me start by sharing my gratitude this month.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO