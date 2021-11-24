Mystery Plant: Pignut hickory, Carya glabra

After a dreary winter, we all love to see the first flowers of spring sprout forth and display their beautiful flowers. There are many varieties of bulb flowers to plant in the fall such as tulips, hyacinth, daffodil, narcissus, corn lily, Spring Starflower, Glory of the Snow, and anemone. These bulbs bloom early in the spring. Not all bulbs are planted in the fall. Bulbs planted in the spring will bloom in the summer and bulbs planted in the summer will bloom in the fall. Be sure and read the label to see when the flower should be planted and when it will bloom.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO