ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget according to a person familiar with his plans on Wednesday.

Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year. Biden’s first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden faced bipartisan criticism for her previous attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration.

Young faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed to her current role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi

She would be the first Black woman to lead the OMB.

Biden is expected to nominate Nani Coloretti, a senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank, as deputy director. If confirmed, that would make Coloretti one of the highest Asian Americans in government and it would be the first time the OMB is led by two women of color.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.

The person familiar with Biden's plans wasn’t authorized to speak about them publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Journal

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundamental change to the relationship between the Federal Government and working-class families across the country by inserting federal control into every stage of our lives – from the cradle to the grave. It is without a doubt the worst piece of legislation I have ever seen.
WASHINGTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
rockproducts.com

Biden Nominates Williamson for MSHA Head

President Joe Biden nominated Christopher J. Williamson to serve as Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health (MSHA) at the Department of Labor. A proud Appalachian and native of the coalfields of southern West Virginia, Williamson currently serves as senior counsel to Chairman Lauren McFerran of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Prior to joining the NLRB, he served in the Obama-Biden administration at the U.S. Department of Labor as a member of the senior leadership team at MSHA.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Republicans#Senate#Democratic#The Urban Institute#Asian Americans#Omb#The Associated Press
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden nominates chairman of US Federal Reserve

US President Joe Biden has renominated Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term. The move had been widely anticipated by market-watchers. "America needs steady, independent, and effective leadership at the Federal Reserve. That's why I will nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Dr. Lael Brainard to serve as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors," Biden's official Twitter, reads.
BUSINESS
starlocalmedia.com

Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fooddive.com

Biden nominates Robert Califf to return as FDA head

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated former FDA head Robert Califf to return to the agency as its commissioner, choosing a familiar name to lead the regulator after a drawn-out search. Califf, a cardiologist and prolific researcher, served as FDA commissioner for less than a year at the end of...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro News

Manchin against Biden nomination for FDA chief

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he’ll vote against President Joe Biden’s nomination of Dr. Robert Califf to once again be the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Manchin said he doesn’t like Califf’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry as the opioid epidemic continues. “To continue to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy