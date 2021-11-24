Jazz Stars Charles Lloyd, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage Added To 2022 Love Supreme Festival Line-Up

As visits to the UK by US jazz royalty go, they don’t come bigger or more special than this. Charles Lloyd may well be the most esteemed jazz player currently working. His latest album – with his group The Marvels – Tone Poem, topped the Jazzwise 2021 critics’ end-of-year album poll. It’s just the latest in a series of triumphs the venerable saxophonist has made since he emerged in the early 1960s: young sideman to BB King; reaching a crossover audience in the 1960s with his albums for Atlantic; fruitful periods on Blue Note and ECM; working with non-jazz artists such as Lucinda Williams and the Beach Boys; and now, as elder statesman, his energy seemingly undiminished at age 83.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO