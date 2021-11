Ryan Seelbach was too late to secure retail space in the first phase of The Wharf, the mixed-use development along D.C.'s Southwest waterfront — or so he thought. The D.C. bar owner was holding out hope of opening a new outpost of his boardwalk-themed arcade bar in the mixed-use development's second phase when Covid-19 hit. Two adjacent retailers in the existing Wharf shuttered, and instead of being the hunter, he became the hunted.

RESTAURANTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO