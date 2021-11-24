ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit chief Lord Frost said leaving EU single market would cost Brits £1,500 each

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuLtK_0d5jefyA00

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person, it has emerged.

Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.

He is pushing hard to drive European judges out of the Brexit deal and oversaw withdrawal from the single market and customs union.

But before the referendum, while a lobbyist for the drinks industry, Lord Frost struck a different tone – acknowledging Brexit’s massive costs.

He told a Scottish Parliament committee in 2015 that the “single market and single trade policy” were major benefits of EU membership.

“When we get to the referendum, I hope it is a real debate about everything that Europe offers. You mentioned quite a few of those things: I would add the single market and single trade policy to that,” he told the devolved legislature at the time.

“Although estimates vary about how much wealth the single market generates for the UK, since we joined, it’s probably in the order of five, six, seven, eight per cent uplift to GDP.

“For somebody on an average salary that’s about £1,500 a year. Most people think that that’s worth having. I think when you put it in those terms, there’s a very clear benefit, that because we don’t see it every day, we’ve kind of forgotten about it but it is there and we’d begin to lose it if we weren’t part of it.”

Lord Frost’s estimates from before the referendum appear to have a grain of truth: the government’s Office for Budget Responsibility now estimates that Brexit will cost us around £1,250 each over 15 years.

This compares with the tiny economic boost from signing free trade agreements. An analysis conduced by the University of Sussex UK Trade Policy Observatory for The Independent this month found that post-Brexit trade deals will claw back at most £7 of that £1,250.

But in a speech last month Lord Frost claimed otherwise, arguing that a hard Brexit was in fact “essential”.

He told his audience in Lisbon: “History shows us that it is genuine competition – regulatory and commercial – between states which has typically been the most reliable driver of innovation and progress.

“That’s why what some people call, I quote, ‘hard Brexit’ – in its original sense of leaving the EU customs union and single market – was essential.

“It was the only form of Brexit that allowed us freedom to experiment and freedom to act. This is already happening and you can see some themes emerging reflecting our different policy preferences in the UK.”

Lord Frost was enobled by Boris Johnson after negotiating the Brexit agreement. He negotiated the deal as the prime minister’s special adviser for Europe, largely taking over from the Department for Exiting the European Union.

A government spokesperson said Lord Frost’s earlier comments did not reflect his views.

“Lord Frost was speaking in his capacity as chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association,” the spokesperson said.

“His role was to speak on behalf of its members and these comments do not reflect his views or the views of government.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson brings back face masks for shops but measures branded ‘Plan B Lite’

Face coverings are to be made mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, Boris Johnson has announced, amid “temporary and precautionary” measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. It comes after the first two cases – which are “linked” and have been connected to travel to southern Africa – were located in England late last night. Addressing the nation at a Downing Street press conference, the PM also revealed that all arrivals into the UK will be required to take a PCR test once more and isolate at home until a negative Covid result has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s tree planting strategy ‘in flames’, as UK spends six times more on wood burning power station

Ministers have been accused of lacking a “joined up strategy” on woodlands, as one government department spends six times more on a timber-burning power station than another spends on tree planting.Annual subsidies for Drax power station in North Yorkshire, a former coal-fired power station which now runs on “biomass” made up of imported waste wood, reached £832m in 2020, while the budget for tree planting and peatland works out at just £130m a year.Drax was recently named the UK’s biggest single source of CO2 emissions. It releases over 13 million tonnes of CO2 a year, using around 7 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Omicron: Mask-wearing back for shops and transport and PCR tests for all arrivals, PM announces

People will be ordered to wear masks in shops and on public transport in England again in response to the arrival of the Omicron variant.Boris Johnson also announced that contacts of Omicron cases must isolate for 10 days – and the return of day 2 PCR tests for all international arrivals, who must isolate until they receive a negative result.Calling the measures “temporary and precautionary”, until the danger from the variant’s mutations are known, he told a press conference: “We will review them in 3 weeks.”Asked why he was not imposing the government’s full ‘plan B’ – also including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives

Britain on Saturday announced tougher entry rules for all arriving passengers and the return of a masks mandate, after confirming its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19. "After overnight genome sequencing, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that two cases of Covid-19 with mutations consistent with B.1.1.529 (Omicron) have been identified in the UK," a government statement said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Membership#Single Market#Uk#Eu#Brits#Scottish Parliament#Post Brexit
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference after two cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid were detected in the UK. Johnson will be joined by his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as well as England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty as they set out what the government plans to do to tackle the new strain of Covid-19 that the WHO has deemed a “variant of concern”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Boris Johnson announces PCR tests on day two for all UK arrivals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that all international travellers entering the UK must take a mandatory PCR test on the second day after their arrival in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Johnson made the announcement while holding a press conference alongside the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson bridge to Northern Ireland would cost more than £300bn and should not be built, review finds

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...
POLITICS
CNN

Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The only part of Brexit that’s working

Our exporters are having the time of their lives at the moment,” says Stephen Kelly, head of the lobby group Manufacturing NI – about, believe it or not, the Northern Ireland protocol. How can he say this when, on this side of the Irish Sea, we are bombarded with government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron: Boris Johnson’s ‘precautionary’ restrictions dismissed by scientists as ‘plan B Lite’

Measures to restrict the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been dismissed by scientists as “plan B Lite” over warnings that the new mutation is far more transmissible than earlier ones.Boris Johnson responded to the arrival of omicron in England by bringing back restrictions including the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport, 10-day isolation for contacts of variant cases and mandatory PCR tests for international arrivals.Professor Susan Michie, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the measures were “plan B lite when we should have had plan B plus”.“I’m very...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting but it...
EUROPE
The Independent

Official: WTO delays key meeting amid COVID variant concerns

The World Trade Organization is postponing its conference of government ministers set to open Tuesday after Switzerland initiated new travel restrictions following the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, a Geneva-based trade official said Friday. The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaiting agreement on subsidies for fisheries, seen as a major way to prevent overfishing in the world's seas, and an effort to waive patent and other intellectual property protections linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Ambassadors from the WTO's 164 member states agreed to delay the four-day conference...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Javid...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: England ‘nowhere near’ introducing tougher Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says

England is “nowhere near” introducing tougher Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says, despite the return of mask-wearing and PCR tests for travellers.The health secretary rejected stricter curbs – such as social distancing, or a working from home rule – arguing they “carry a very heavy price” and are not necessary now, despite the arrival of the Omicron variant.Mr Javid also said people should “continue with their plans as normal for Christmas”, although warning it would be “irresponsible to make guarantees”.Asked about moving to harsher restrictions, including social distancing, Mr Javid told Sky News: “We are not there yet – we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit leaves EU-bound Christmas presents out in the cold

People preparing to send Christmas parcels to family and friends in Europe face being caught out by post-Brexit red tape and charges that threaten to take some of the joy out of gift-giving. A warning has also been sounded that some of those who have sent gifts to the EU...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy