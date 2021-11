[New Entry by Stephen Menn on November 22, 2021.] "Al-Farabi's metaphysics", as understood here, means not just his views, and arguments for those views, on a series of metaphysical topics, but his project of reconstructing and reviving metaphysics as a science. This is part of his larger project of reconstructing and reviving "the sciences of the ancients": his scientific project in metaphysics is inseparable from his interpretation and assimilation of Aristotle's Metaphysics. We start with some motivation...

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO