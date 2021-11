Firm has grown its Intelligent Automation Practice by more than 200% in 2021. Auxis, a leader in digital transformation services, announced it has achieved Gold Business Partner status with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. Auxis and UiPath have been working together for more than five years, driving results for dozens of mutual clients across a wide range of industries. With this growth, the firm has expanded the headcount of its UiPath automation practice by over 200% in 2021 and continues to grow across the United States, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

