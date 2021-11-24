Trade Ideas: GBPJPY, GOLD & SPI 200 – Nov 24th, 2021

Precious metals have become appealing as an effective hedging with equity valuation near historical record high and treasury rate near a record low. Now is an interesting and challenging time for investors. Equity valuation is near historical record high, treasury rate is near a record low, and inflation is surging. Under such uncertain times, precious metals has become appealing as an effective tool for hedging and capital preservation. The Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) offers a good avenue for ordinary investors to own silver - i.e., own physical silver instead of "paper silver". You can certainly trade PSLV conveniently like any other closed-end fund. Or you can request physical silver when you so want. This is the unique aspect of this fund - you could covert your shares of the PSLV trust into the corresponding physical silver bars when you want.

