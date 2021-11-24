ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade Ideas: GBPJPY, GOLD & SPI 200 – Nov 24th, 2021

Cover picture for the articleGBPJPY – SPOT. Price Action: Multiple Inside Bar Pattern formed above key support. Idea: Considering buying after a clear price action signal, whilst 152.50 key support holds. NOTE – You can trade Spot GBPJPY via the trading platform we use HERE. GOLD – SPOT. Price Action: Large Bearish Fakey...

dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Quiet During Holiday Trading

Gold markets were very quiet during the trading session on Thursday, as one would expect due to the Thanksgiving holiday in America. Quite frankly, there was not enough liquidity out there to get this thing moving, so now we are just sitting at the uptrend line that had been so important previously. Because of this, the market is probably going to continue seeing plenty of negative pressure, but we are a bit oversold.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

A few tips for trading gold right now

Gold is actually really simple to trade at the moment as it is being driven by the US yield story. The expectations of the Fed having to move on hiking rates more quickly are sending real yields higher. Remember that falling real yields is good for gold, and rising real yields is bad for gold prices. However, it is necessary to look at real yields in association with the USD.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Alice Blue witnesses surge in Gold Trading

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alice Blue has seen a significant increase in Gold Trade among its investors in the last three months. Over 15% of its overall customer base have been actively investing and trading in Gold Futures and Gold ETF's (Exchange Traded Funds). This has been primarily been influenced by the steady increase in Gold prices in the Country and its high liquidity.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver trading doesn’t get much worse

One thing we know for absolute certainty: trading is difficult. We have challenges everywhere, from opinions that control our trades to lousy trading conditions and emotions. These are the facts traders battle every day, the biggest being their emotions. Based on our algorithms and what we can see as traders,...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Gold Miners Trading at Dirt Cheap Valuations

It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes. However, Q4 has been much better thus far for precious metals bulls, with the bulls staging a 14% rally thus far in the GDX, reversing nearly all the losses from Q3 when the gold price slid below $1,700/oz. 3 gold miners that stick out as high-quality business models at very reasonable valuations are Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Nomad Royalty (NSR), and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

PSLV And Silver-Gold Trade

Precious metals have become appealing as an effective hedging with equity valuation near historical record high and treasury rate near a record low. Now is an interesting and challenging time for investors. Equity valuation is near historical record high, treasury rate is near a record low, and inflation is surging. Under such uncertain times, precious metals has become appealing as an effective tool for hedging and capital preservation. The Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) offers a good avenue for ordinary investors to own silver - i.e., own physical silver instead of "paper silver". You can certainly trade PSLV conveniently like any other closed-end fund. Or you can request physical silver when you so want. This is the unique aspect of this fund - you could covert your shares of the PSLV trust into the corresponding physical silver bars when you want.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Trading long on Nasdaq, gold in rising wedge? WTI consolidating [Video]

Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals. I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at WTI (US Oil), Gold (XAUUSD), the NASDAQ (US100), AUDUSD, and GBPUSD. Yesterday, we looked at USD strength with a pullback this week so let’s take a look at...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Strong retail sales and dollar strength take gold lower in trading today

Gold futures traded to a high of $1879.50 overseas last night but then fell sharply off of these highs as the U.S. Census Bureau announced the advanced estimate of retail and food services sales for October 2021. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve released its industrial production data for October. Both reports indicated robust production and spending which was cited as the primary explanation for gold selling off so briskly.
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil’s choppy trade, Gold eases, Bitcoin stumbles

Crude prices remain very choppy as energy traders await a decision from the Biden administration over an SPR release. It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the US resorts to tapping the strategic petroleum reserve, the benefits would be minimal and yield little benefit to the US consumer.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Marks Yet More Lower Highs as Bearish Forces Linger

GBPJPY is struggling to gain positive traction amid successive lower highs. Moreover the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) has crossed below the 200-period SMA, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are reflecting a mixed picture for the pair, as the RSI is hovering slightly above its...
MARKETS
connectcre.com

Gold Coast Retail Trades to L3 Capital

CBRE has arranged the sale of 1051 N Rush St., a high-profile corner located at the convergence of three luxury retail thoroughfares—Rush, State and Cedar–in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast. Marol Rush sold the property to L3 Capital, a Chicago-based urban retail and mixed-use real estate investment firm. A sale price wasn’t disclosed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable should have the power to continue producing market-beating total returns. Crown Castle's connection to the data infrastructure megatrend positions it for continued growth. NextEra Energy's leadership in renewables bodes well for its future, especially as it adds new power sources. Thanks to the wonders of compound interest, it...
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS

