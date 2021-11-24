ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Players and captains should have say in future of Davis Cup, says Leon Smith

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5P5X_0d5jdosU00

Leon Smith has urged Davis Cup organisers to listen to the players and captains before making any more decisions about the future of the competition.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Davis Cup returns to prominence this week with group stages taking place in Madrid Turin and Innsbruck

Following a lucrative but hugely controversial takeover of the historic competition by Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group in 2018, Davis Cup switched from home and away ties to a World Cup-style finals event.

The inaugural tournament in Madrid in 2019 was by no means a disaster, but crowds were low and a packed schedule clearly needed a rethink.

That has resulted this time in the group stages being played across three cities over a longer timeframe before the climax of the event in Madrid next weekend.

Many of the teams are strong but, with only a four-week gap between the end of the competition and the start of the new season, there are some notable absentees, including German number one Alexander Zverev and Canadian duo Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The ridiculous situation remains, meanwhile, that the new season will begin in just over a month’s time with a very similar competition – the ATP Cup.

There is a consensus that the ideal solution would clearly be one team competition played at a time in the calendar when the best players would want to make themselves available, but tennis politics has so far got in the way of that being realised.

Speaking at a press conference in Innsbruck, where ties will be played behind closed doors because of Austria’s lockdown, Great Britain captain Smith said: “I know there’s a lot of common feelings across a lot of the players and the captains in that everyone wants Davis Cup to be a really, really important part of the tennis calendar moving forwards.

“It’s got such history, gravitas. No one can control what’s happened here, but we can control what happens in the future with it and, if you talk to any of the players or the captains who’ve experienced the atmosphere, the environment is so important, whether that’s home, whether that’s away, but it’s got to be full crowds, it’s got to be what’s best for the players and the schedules.

“I understand that things had to change, and between the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and Kosmos they’re still trying to find what’s going to work best, but I think there’s got to be an open dialogue about what happens next in this and still trying to find a solution to make sure this remains one of the most important things in the calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqCvK_0d5jdosU00

“For someone like myself, I’m hearing that some things might be happening next year, but I’m only hearing it second hand. If it’s true what potentially might be happening, I think it would be good to be able to talk about it before any decisions are made.

“There’s so many good people working for ITF, Kosmos, everyone wants it to be great, I would just like us to speak a bit more before any final decisions happen.”

Smith and his team, which is led by Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie, arrived in Innsbruck last weekend ahead of matches against France on Saturday and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Playing in front of an empty stadium could have a real impact in a competition that is based on partisan support, and Smith said: “It’s going to feel strange. We thought we’d got past this, but across Europe it looks like it’s going more and more in the wrong direction.

“It’ll be of course a bit challenging for the players that are in our groups because they’re going to be looking at the other events in Madrid and Turin and seeing the atmosphere but we have to accept it

“Our players are still extremely proud to represent their country and you just have to pull on that as much as possible. We’ve got support team people that get on well, it’s like a big family unit that get behind each other, and we’ll have to create some noise as best we can.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leon Smith buoyed by strength of Great Britain Davis Cup team

Captain Leon Smith is buoyed by the strength of his team as Great Britain prepare for their first Davis Cup campaign in two years.By reaching the semi-finals at the inaugural finals week in Madrid in 2019, Britain secured automatic qualification for the 2020 finals, which were then postponed for 12 months.Another change in the format, with three cities now hosting the group stages, means Britain head to Innsbruck to take on France on Saturday and the Czech Republic the following day.Completing the GB @DavisCup Team 🇬🇧Welcome, @Liambroady pic.twitter.com/GRbuJPSF02— LTA (@the_LTA) November 15, 2021Fresh from his ATP Finals debut, Cameron Norrie...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Leon Smith speaks on Andy Murray's decision to skip Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain Davis Cup team captain Leon Smith admitted he would love to have Andy Murray available for the Davis Cup Finals but he understands his decision to skip the event. Murray played lots of tennis in the second part of the season and he decided to skip the Davis Cup Finals and instead try to recover and have a strong offseason ahead of the 2022 season.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Britain enter the Davis Cup finals without EITHER of the Murray brothers for the first time in eight years... as captain Leon Smith calls up both Cam Norrie and Dan Evans

Britain will enter the fray of the Davis Cup finals without either of the Murray brothers for the first time in more than eight years. Yet captain Leon Smith is confident that the improvements in other players can make light of their absence as GB tackle France and the Czech Republic in this weekend's group stages in Innsbruck.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Cup#Atp Cup#Great Britain#Daviscup#German#Canadian#Joesalisbury92
The Independent

Amateur John Astley stuns defending champion Neil Robertson in York

Defending champion Neil Robertson was stunned by amateur John Astley in the first round of the UK Championship in York Astley, 32, fell off the professional tour last year but fired a break of 119 in the seventh frame en route to a 6-2 win.Astley is the second amateur to beat a UK champion this week after Shaun Murphy was knocked out by China’s Si Jiahui on the opening day.The defending champion bows out.Neil Robertson succumbs to an impressive performance by current amateur John Astley, who reaches round two of the UK Championship for the first time since 2013.#CazooUKChampionship @CazooUK...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Soccer-Players share responsibility for Solskjaer exit, says captain Maguire

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said the players must share a “big responsibility” for manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s sacking following a dreadful run of results. The Norwegian parted company with the club on Sunday after nearly three years as permanent manager — a shambolic 4-1 Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jason Kenny excited by potential of Champions League to grow track cycling

Olympic champion Jason Kenny hopes the new UCIChampions League can give track cycling a shake-up and introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.The inaugural season of the new TV-friendly competition that organisers hope can do for track cycling what Twenty20 did for cricket will continue on Saturday in Panevezys, Lithuania, before heading to London for two legs next weekend.Kenny, who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian by winning his seventh gold in Tokyo will be behind a microphone rather than on a bike as he enjoys a post-Games break, but is looking forward to some first-hand experience of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
whbl.com

Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic says Serbia will use the bitter memory of their Davis Cup Finals defeat in 2019 as motivation to lift the trophy for a second time this year. At the inaugural Davis Cup Finals in Madrid two years ago Serbia were knocked out in...
TENNIS
Reuters

Time is right for Cummins to be Australia captain, says Warne

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne said the time is right for fast bowler Pat Cummins to succeed Tim Paine as captain of the test team and blood Josh Inglis as the side's next wicketkeeper. Paine resigned on Friday after media revelations he had been investigated and...
WORLD
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel optimistic Ben Chilwell could return in as little as six weeks

Chelsea hope Ben Chilwell will be able to avoid knee surgery and play again this season. Boss Thomas Tuchel revealed Chelsea hope that England wing-back Chilwell’s right knee injury could see him out of action for just six weeks. Chilwell suffered the nasty-looking knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mary Earps: England boss praises goalkeeper's role in Austria win

England manager Sarina Wiegman said goalkeeper Mary Earps "made the difference" in their 1-0 win over Austria at the Stadium of Light. Earps, who has started every game under Wiegman, made two important saves early in the second half. It was the first time in World Cup qualifying she has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy