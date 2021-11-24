ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau: How to watch The Match

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will take their long-running feud to Las Vegas on Friday as they compete in a 12-hole exhibition match at the Wynn Golf Club.

The pair’s rivalry seemed to cool at the Ryder Cup in September, with the two Americans even exchanging a hug at the victory press conference, but have resumed their online trash-talking in the run-up to Friday’s pay-per-view contest.

Koepka and DeChambeau will be mic’d up throughout the event, with reigning PGA champion Phil Mickelson able to speak directly to both competitors from the commentary booth, where he’ll be joined by Charles Barkley.

As with previous editions of The Match, which began with Tiger Woods facing Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek in 2018, there is likely to be a large emphasis on gambling. DeChambeau will begin as the favourite, with Koepka out of form.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is The Match?

The match will take place at 9pm GMT on Friday 26 November in Las Vegas.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Match will be broadcast on TNT and streamed on WatchTNT in the US.

A separate UK broadcaster has not yet been announced.

What has been said?

Koepka: “I think I’ve said it like 10 different times, I mean, I’ve never really liked him. He said that stuff to (my caddie) Rick and I just thought it was crap. You don’t go ask my caddy to go say something to me; come find me. Don’t be a little baby about it. I think he’s learned his lesson.”

DeChambeau: “This is all real from my end, at least. It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me down. There’s no need for it in the game of golf. He has been trying to knock me down at every angle, every avenue, every way. For what reason? I don’t know. Maybe it’s because he’s jealous.”

