Kleber notched 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 loss to Washington. Kleber came into the contest with just one double-digit scoring effort on the season -- a 12-point performance Oct. 28 against the Spurs -- so his 13-point outburst Saturday was a pleasant surprise. Kleber also recorded a blocked shot for the third straight game, and he has averaged 6.3 boards over that span. The 6-foot-10 forward has surpassed the 30-minute mark in each of his past two contests, and he could carve out some fantasy value as a rebounder, shot-blocker and three-point shooter if such playing time becomes a trend.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO