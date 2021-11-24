ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Russ Bynum
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6lJA_0d5jdUAq00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael stood for the verdict, his lawyer’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he stood to leave, he mouthed “love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.

Moments after the verdicts were announced, Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging supporters outside the courtroom.

“He didn’t do nothing,” the father said, “but run and dream.”

Rittenhouse voices regrets — but not about acting in self-defense

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, which leaked online two months later.

Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged them with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.

This combination of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows, from left, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The jury sent a note to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley soon after returning to court Wednesday morning asking to view two versions of the shooting video — the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows — three times apiece.

Jurors returned to the courtroom to see the videos and listen again the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup truck about 30 seconds before the shooting.

The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIOAN_0d5jdUAq00
A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, file)

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a fleeing burglar when they armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to chase him. Bryan joined the pursuit when they passed his house and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery at close range with a shotgun as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

On the 911 call the jury reviewed, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m out here in Satilla Shores. There’s a Black male running down the street.”

He then starts shouting, apparently as Arbery is running toward the McMichael’s idling truck with Bryan’s truck coming up behind him: “Stop right there! Damn it, stop! Travis!” Gunshots can be heard a few second later.

The graphic video of Arbery’s death leaked online two months later, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men. Each of them was charged with murder and other crimes.

Kyle Rittenhouse blames former lawyers for Proud Boys photos

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Multiple detention officers at NC jail assaulted by inmates, sheriff’s office says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County detention officers have been attacked by inmates in a span of eight days, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a dangerous profession, and we do have these attacks every year,” said Major George Moore, the supervisor for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau. “We do […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Officer and three others dead after shootout in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Clayton County Police say one of their officers was among four victims of a shootout Tuesday night. Police responded 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Jervis Court, Rex, Georgia. Clayton County Police say responding officers were met at the scene by a 12-year-old […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC man charged with murder of victim found dead in burned car, Sheriff seeks info on other cases

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a victim found dead in a burned car last month in Spartanburg County. We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Couple arrested in Burke County after 1.13 pounds of meth discovered in their possession

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman are facing charges after deputies discovered 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine in their possession, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said on Nov. 29, 2021, they executed a search warrant at a residence located along Heavner Avenue in Connelly Springs where they found […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff’s Office to relocate 23 juveniles in Mecklenburg County to address jail staffing shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Sheriff’s Office will relocate 23 juveniles from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center to help with staffing shortages, officials said Thursday. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 23 juveniles are currently held in Mecklenburg County but are facing charges in other counties. The relocation would decrease […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gun found on student entering Garinger High School in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gun was found on a student entering Garinger High School Thursday morning, school officials confirm. Assistant Principal Tomeka Barbour said law enforcement was called to the scene to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. The assistant principal said “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken against […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory man pleads guilty to 2017 gas station robbery

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory man has pled guilty to a 2017 robbery at a gas station in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Tragedy: 21-year-old missing Charlotte woman found dead; boyfriend charged Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery at Jerry’s One Stop Convenience Store on East Highway 27 […]
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

38-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman just north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 38-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman just north of Uptown Charlotte in October, Charlotte Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20th, near 1400 Spring Street. 40-year-old Eileen Rosado was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Hate Crime#Defense Attorneys#Ap#Superior Court
Fox 46 Charlotte

Live ammunition found at SC middle school, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Precautionary lockdowns were implemented at two Dorchester District 2 schools Wednesday after live rounds of ammunition were found on school grounds. Officials said two bullets were found somewhere on Gregg Middle School grounds, but information on the location – inside the building or outside – was released.  It was reported to […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy