The Australian dollar is in negative territory in North American trade. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7190, down 0.50% on the day. The RBNZ made good on its promise and raised interest rates earlier today by 0.25%. This brings the cash rate to 0.75%, and the bank is projecting that rates will reach 2% in 2022. This tightening in policy, which started in October, is unlikely to be followed in Australia. Both countries are heavily dependent on trade, and the Australian and New Zealand dollars have fallen sharply in November (NZD is down 4.05% and AUD 4.36%), as risk appetite has waned and the US dollar is showing newfound strength.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO