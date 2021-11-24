ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZbzd_0d5jcMbj00

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin , according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.

The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.

Follow our live coverage of the crypto market

One of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.

It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry of decentralised finance (DeFi), as well as a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Bitcoin is instead mostly serves as either an everyday currency, such as in El Salvador, or a store of value similar to gold.

“The rise in bond yields and the eventual normalisation of monetary policy is putting downward pressure on bitcoin as a form of digital gold, the same way higher real yields have been putting downward pressure on traditional gold,” the JPMorgan report stated.

“With Ethereum deriving its value from its applications, ranging from DeFi to gaming to NFTs and stablecoins, it appears less susceptible than bitcoin to higher real yields.”

A recent survey from uk.investing.com found that 52 per cent of investors plan to invest in Ethereum in the remaining weeks of 2021, compared to 48 per cent who intend to buy bitcoin.

“Many crypto investors have turned more bullish on Ethereum over the past year thanks to its increased involvement in DeFi projects and NFTs,” said Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at uk.investing.com.

“With the price still below the $5,000 level, many expect ETH to double in price in 2022. That said, bitcoin is showing no signs of slowing down with mainstream adoption likely to gain further momentum in the year ahead.”

Last month, Ethereum overtook the value of JPMorgan Chase for the first time and is currently the world’s 15th most valuable asset with a market cap of more than half a trillion dollars – $10bn more than JPMorgan’s.

Data from global assets aggregator CompaniesMarketCap shows that Ethereum is also ahead of payments giants Matercard, PayPal and Visa.

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Btc
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Elon Musk Acts on Behalf of Dogecoin Holders, Grabs the Attention of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Elon Musk has grabbed Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s attention on Twitter as Dogecoin (DOGE) holders face withdrawal issues on the world’s largest exchange. Binance suspended the withdrawal of DOGE on its platform on November 11th due to an issue caused by an upgrade. The exchange says it is suspending withdrawal transactions for up to 14 days as it continues to resolve the problem.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

El Salvador Buys 100 More Bitcoin As Apex Cryptocurrency Corrects

The government of El Salvador recently purchased 100 additional Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), President Nayib Bukele announced the news in a tweet on Friday. The price of Bitcoin fell about 8% on Friday to around $54,237, as the crypto and equity markets corrected over uncertainty about a newly discovered COVID-19 variant named Omicron, labeled by the World Health Organization on Friday as a “variant of concern,” its most serious category.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge amid fears of new covid variant spreading

The price of bitcoin and several cryptocurrencies has plunged by over 7 per cent in the last few hours amid fears of the new coronavirus variant shaking traditional markets.BTC is down by about 7 per cent in just the last four to five hours and continues to nosedive, while Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (doge), and Cardano (ada) are all down by more than 10 per cent in the last day.The overall crypto market is almost down by 9 per cent in the last 24 hours, though several cryptocurrencies showed signs of recovering in the last week.The mixed performances leave...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Black Friday Sales Come Early for Cryptocurrency Investors: 2 Top Tokens That Just Went on Sale

Various market-related headwinds have conspired with token-related concerns to provide attractive opportunities for long-term cryptocurrency investors. Cardano's troubles of late relating to delisting concerns and the pace of adoption by developers may prove to be short-lived. Security token cryptocurrency Tezos has tremendous upside long-term, despite market-related headwinds. For investors looking...
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy