Richmond Police searching for suspect in VCU Subway robbery near Siegel Center
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run after robbing the Subway restaurant on West Broad Street right across from the Stuart C. Siegel Center Tuesday night.
A VCU alert said the man walked into the Subway on 1110 West Broad St. around 8:28 p.m.
Police said the suspect displayed a gun, ordered the cashier to empty all the money from the register then left with all the money heading north on Goshen Street.
The suspect was described as a man, about 5’4″-5’6″ tall, wearing a Redskins jacket and a black mask.
Officers increased patrols in the area after the robbery, according to Richmond Police.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.
Comments / 0