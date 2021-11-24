ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police searching for suspect in VCU Subway robbery near Siegel Center

By Tyler Thrasher
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run after robbing the Subway restaurant on West Broad Street right across from the Stuart C. Siegel Center Tuesday night.

A VCU alert said the man walked into the Subway on 1110 West Broad St. around 8:28 p.m.

Police said the suspect displayed a gun, ordered the cashier to empty all the money from the register then left with all the money heading north on Goshen Street.

The suspect was described as a man, about 5’4″-5’6″ tall, wearing a Redskins jacket and a black mask.

Officers increased patrols in the area after the robbery, according to Richmond Police.

