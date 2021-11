Recently, the cryptocurrency market has experienced dramatic ups and downs after experiencing a plunge. Many investors have taken this opportunity to earn a large amount of income, but at the same time it also brings a very high risk. According to popular estimates, as much as 90% of people lose their money in stock markets and the cryptocurrencies market, I think, is in the same box. Faced with such a cruel market, have you ever thought of other ways to make profits apart from trading by yourself? Please answer the following questions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO