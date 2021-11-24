Download Colorfully Illustrated Vector Backgrounds on Adobe Stock

How we used NeRF to embed our entire 3D object catalogue to a shared latent space, and what it means for the future of graphics. At Datagen, where I currently work as the Head of AI research, we create synthetic photorealistic images of common 3D environments, for the purpose of training computer vision algorithms. For example, if you want to teach a house robot to navigate through a messy bedroom like the one below, it will take you quite some time to collect real images for a large-enough training set [people don’t usually like when outsiders enter their bedroom, and they definitely won’t appreciate taking pictures of their mess].

