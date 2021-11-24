ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Download Colorfully Illustrated Vector Backgrounds on Adobe Stock

By Download on Adobe Stock
weandthecolor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade for posters, hero header images, or any kind of web design, these colorfully illustrated vector backgrounds are fully customizable. Created by graphic designer, illustrator, and Adobe Stock...

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Cancel an Adobe Subscription

Adobe offers a wide selection of tools for creatives to enjoy, and its programs can help take your projects to the next level. But its software isn’t for everyone, and you might find that you’d like to look elsewhere after giving it a try. If this sounds like you, you’re...
SOFTWARE
weandthecolor.com

Adobe Illustrator Letterhead Template with Yellow Accents

You can download this fully customizable letterhead template for use in Adobe Illustrator. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @bourjart, this letterhead template comes in two standard sizes, A4 and US Letter. Its simple yet modern design is well suited for both small businesses and big enterprises. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or graphics in seconds. The file is completely print ready but you can also save it as a PDF to send it via email to clients and business partners.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Asset2Vec: Turning 3D Objects into Vectors and Back

How we used NeRF to embed our entire 3D object catalogue to a shared latent space, and what it means for the future of graphics. At Datagen, where I currently work as the Head of AI research, we create synthetic photorealistic images of common 3D environments, for the purpose of training computer vision algorithms. For example, if you want to teach a house robot to navigate through a messy bedroom like the one below, it will take you quite some time to collect real images for a large-enough training set [people don’t usually like when outsiders enter their bedroom, and they definitely won’t appreciate taking pictures of their mess].
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Illustrator for iPad review

Not only has illustrator become more fun to use on the iPad, it’s also a lot more accessible to those not entirely familiar with the app. Experienced users will no doubt relish its convenience in relation to their workflows, and new users will delight in how clever and intuitive it is to get results.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Illustrator#Adobe Creative Cloud#Graphic Design#Vector#Adobe Stock
weandthecolor.com

Calendar 2022 Illustrations by Riccardo Guasco for Province of Alessandria

Take a look at these beautiful calendar 2022 illustrations by Riccardo Guasco. These illustrations by Riccardo Guasco for the 2022 calendar are dedicated to the Province of Alessandria. The project was made in collaboration with Il Piccolo and the Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation. Enjoy the following images. For...
DESIGN
DIY Photography

Here’s how to download thousands of free photos without Adobe Stock subscription

Did you know that you don’t need an Adobe Stock subscription in order to access a bunch of high-quality stock photos? I had no idea, but I just learned it from Anthony Morganti and thought it would be worth sharing. If you’re an Adobe CC subscriber, that’s all you need to download photos from its stock library, and Anthony will show you how in his latest video.
INTERNET
weandthecolor.com

Another Behaviour Brand Identity

For your daily dose of creative inspiration, today we want to show you the extraordinary brand identity of studio Another Behaviour. Another Behaviour is an independent design studio based in Singapore. Their brand identity is a reflection of the studio’s creative freedom and expertise. Enjoy the following images. For those who want to see more of the studio’s creative work, feel free to visit their website or follow them on Behance.
ENTERTAINMENT
wpguynews.com

An Overview of Website Reinfection Vectors

The website security landscape is as complicated as it is treacherous. We often deal with clients who become reinfected over and over again. Once the attackers establish a foothold in an environment and recognize that a website is vulnerable, you can guarantee that they will be back to try to reinfect the website.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
weandthecolor.com

Red & White Brand Manual Template for Adobe InDesign

You can download this brand manual template for free with an Adobe Stock trial subscription. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @McLittle Stock, this brand manual template for Adobe InDesign is equipped with 22 fully customizable pages. All pages are based on a uniform layout. The A4 template can be edited quite easy and all text sections, images, or graphics can be replaced with just a few simple clicks.
COMPUTERS
weandthecolor.com

Refrakt: 12 Patterned Photoshop Glass Effects

Discover Refrakt, an ultra-realistic patterned glass effect featuring 12 unique glass textures. Compatible with Adobe Photoshop, this product by Studio 2am contains 12 files. Refrakt is a super-stylish patterned glass effect featuring glass patterns in 12 rippled styles. Each file gives you the ability to adjust distortion, scale, and detail according to your own preferences so you can achieve countless looks.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Deselect in Adobe Photoshop

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Deselecting areas in photos and layers in Adobe...
SOFTWARE
weandthecolor.com

POSTER_ESCAPE Series by Mario Carpe

POSTER_ESCAPE, a colorful poster series by Mario Carpe. Poster_escape is a graphic design and illustration project by Mario Carpe. It is based on a collection of 36 posters. The link between all of these different poster concepts is the idea of escape. Mario Carpe says: “Humans, animals, and aliens try to find disconnections from reality and everyday life in several ways. Sometimes escaping from the escape itself.”
DESIGN
weandthecolor.com

Heroliga Font by Yahya Type

Heroliga, an elegant sans serif font by Yahya Type. Heroliga is an elegant sans serif font that comes with special alternative letters as well as support for multiple languages. The typeface is a great choice for logo designs, magazine headers, packaging, branding, clothing, just to name a few. Just click...
LIFESTYLE
weandthecolor.com

States of Not-Comfort: Illustrations by Tadas Adomavicius

The states of not-comfort illustrated by Tadas Adomavicius. Tadas Adomavicius is a concept artist and illustrator who lives and works in Vilnius, Lithuania. Below you can see a few pieces from his personal digital art exhibition (Vilnius Town hall, Lithuania). The illustrations are based on several states of not-comfort. All...
VISUAL ART
Design Week

The growing illustrator-led puzzle movement: “why use stock imagery when this exists?”

Illustration-led puzzle companies speak with us about how they have capitalised on a market which has been supercharged by pandemic lockdowns and a desire to “switch off”. UK jigsaw puzzle sales hit £100 million in 2020, according to the Guardian. Fuelled by pandemic-induced social restrictions and lockdowns, the newspaper also notes that more puzzles were bought for adults than children over the year – this is not the norm it says.
ENTERTAINMENT
weandthecolor.com

Download a Photography Portfolio InDesign Template with 25 Pages

Created by Adobe Stock contributor @GrkiCreative, this A4 InDesign portfolio template is equipped with 25 fully editable pages. It’s the perfect choice to showcase stunning photography projects and all kinds of high-quality imagery including art and design. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text or images in seconds. The template is completely print-ready but you can also use it for screen presentations if you want.
VISUAL ART
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Applied Linear Algebra: Vectors

Goal: This article gives an introduction to vectors, vector operations and their applications in the field of data science. Why you should learn it: It is the basis for almost all machine learning techniques to learn from data whether it is predicting, classification or clustering. Table of Contents:. What is...
MATHEMATICS
weandthecolor.com

Innovators Illustrations by Cathal Duane

An illustration series by Cathal Duane based on historical inventors and innovators. Cathal Duane is an illustrator from Ireland. His work is characterized by highly figurative forms, smart compositions, and joyful colors. Cathal is represented by Usfolk and JSR. The following illustrations have been created by Cathal Duane as a...
DESIGN
Benzinga

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

The largest decentralized NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has partnered with multinational software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). What Happened: In a Nov. 20 update, OpenSea revealed it had integrated Adobe in order to make “digital provenance easier to track.”. The new feature dubbed “Content Credentials” will give OpenSea users the ability to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy