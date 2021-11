Areas zoned for manufacturing, industrial uses could accommodate up to 2,500 new residential units. East Meadow Circle is no stranger to housing booms. Two decades ago, the neighborhood was Palo Alto's hottest area for residential development, with newly constructed housing complexes known as Echelon, Vantage and Altaire bringing more than 500 apartments and condominiums to what has historically been one of the city's few industrial neighborhoods. A few blocks away, on Fabian Way, the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life had just gone up — a major development that would ultimately include a 193-unit senior community known as the Moldaw Family Residences.

