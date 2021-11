DEVILS LAKE – The scrimmages are officially in the books. Now, the games begin to count in more ways than one. Such was the case for both Devils Lake hockey teams on Nov. 22 and 23. Devils Lake Boys Hockey officially started their season on Nov. 22 against Minot on the road and followed it up with a home date against Bottineau the next day. Devils Lake Girls Hockey, meanwhile, opened their 2021-22 campaign with a road bout against West Fargo on Nov. 23.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO